Princess Cruises changes 2026 world cruise to avoid Red Sea route

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Princess Cruises has rejigged its 2026 round-the-world itinerary as cruise ships continue to reroute sailings amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

The cruise brand has unveiled a 131-night Circle Pacific Voyage departing January 2026.

Cruise ships have avoided the Middle East for much of the year and have already changed routes for 2025 due to Israel’s war with Hamas and threats from Houthi rebels.

Many brands are already planning ahead for 2026, with Holland America Line last month altering its Grand Voyage and now Princess Cruises has replaced its World Cruise to bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region.

Sailing aboard Coral Princess from 5 January 2026, passengers will now visit 60 ports in 19 countries around the Pacific Ocean.

The ship departs from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and sails through Hawaii, French Polynesia, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia before continuing north on a tour of Asia followed by a Pacific crossing to Alaska.

After cruising southbound along the Pacific Coast, the trip ends in Los Angeles on 16 May 2026. Holidaymakers may also choose a shorter 115-night roundtrip voyage from Los Angeles, departing 21 January 2026, as well as shorter segments sailing in various regions.

Ports include Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fiji, Osaka, Singapore, Sydney and Tahiti, with many late-night stays.

Onboard, guests can enjoy language classes, guest lectures, the Princess book club, dance and music lessons, destination-specific events as well as plenty of food, drink, hot tubs, pools and daily entertainment.

Prices start from £25,388 per person for an interior cabin.

Princess said it is contacting guests who booked the originally released 2026 World Cruise with details of compensation, updating their bookings and related policies.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, said: “This Circle Pacific Voyage is more than just an itinerary, it’s an invitation to explore some of the Pacific’s most iconic and remote destinations in a single, unforgettable journey.

“We’ve crafted this route to showcase the beauty, culture, and diversity of 19 countries, from the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Bangkok and the serene landscapes of Alaska.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast