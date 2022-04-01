<p>A Qantas Airbus A380</p>

A Qantas Airbus A380

(Getty Images)

Fuming woman says Qantas kept her on hold for eight and a half hours

Aussie radio show gets multiple callers saying airline has kept them on the phone for hours

Lucy Thackray
Friday 01 April 2022 15:18
Comments

An irate Qantas customer has claimed that the airline kept her on hold for more than eight and a half hours.

Katrina showed presenters of Sydney’s Radio2GB her call log, featuring a call of eight hours and 39 minutes.

“I took the call to a meeting, I took the call to an eatery,” she told them.

Her colleagues were equally astonished by the amount of time spent on hold, she says.

“It was a two-hour meeting and we had the music playing in the background the whole time.”

Recommended

Several customers called into presenter Ben Fordham’s show on Tuesday after a listener named Todd complained that he’d been kept on the phone for six hours and 31 minutes by the Australian flag carrier.

Another caller claimed that, after several hours on hold, they were put through to a South African call centre.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Huso Medanovic posted a screenshot of a call, allegedly to Qantas, which showed he’d been on the line for five hours and eight minutes.

“Qantas as usual bringing out their best customer service delivery (NOT). Flex Business class ticket purchased, asked for amendment or refund and nobody had an idea what’s happened with the cancellation. Almost five hours on the phone with service team,” he wrote.

Last week Qantas attracted some lively debate about its customer service after launching a nostalgic new advert, featuring Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman among other Australian celebrities.

Echoing the lyrics of the ‘Qantas anthem’ - Peter Allen’s I Still Call Australia Home - follower Traff Judd wrote: “But no matter how far or how wide I roam, Qantas still doesn’t answer their phone”.

Catherine Rae told Daily Mail Australia that she’d spent three hours on hold trying to change a booking for her parents after their flight was rescheduled.

“I wonder how many other people are frustrated by the terrible communication and customer service from Qantas.

Recommended

“You would think with them spending all this money on adverts and having two years of grounded flights they’d want to get their service right and retain customers where they can.”

The Independent has contacted Qantas for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in