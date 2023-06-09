Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian airline Qantas has announced changes to its “style and grooming” guidelines in response to staff feedback and pressure from the country’s Services Union.

Employees will now be able to grow their hair long, ditch heels for flats and wear make-up regardless of gender for the first time in the carrier’s 102-year history.

While tattoos will still need to be covered up and hosiery needs to be worn with any dresses or skirts, hair can be worn in a low ponytail or bun and female cabin crew can wear flat shoes – rather than high heels – on all flights. All employees can now wear the same jewellery too, including watches and diamond earrings.

The changes come after flight attendants had previously voiced dissent over mandatory make-up and high heels rules. Last year, the Australian Services Union wrote to the airline’s CEO, Alan Joyce, urging him to “remove the requirement for women to wear make-up” and “allow women to wear low-heel shoes”.

Uniforms themselves have not changed, but a policy of designated ‘male’ or ‘female’ uniforms has been scrapped.

A Qantas spokesperson told The Guardian: “The update doesn’t change our uniform but modernises the way employees wear it in line with employee feedback and evolving customer expectations.

“These changes will make wearing our uniform more comfortable and practical.”

They also claimed Qantas’ uniform standards had always reflected the era of the time, adding: “In the 1980s, sideburns had to stop at mid ear, ‘gelled spikes’ were out and we recommended navy blue as the best eyeliner colour.

“In the 1970s, women had to wear skirts above the knee. Today, our employees can choose whether or not to wear makeup, flat shoes and boots are in, and strict rules on watch sizes are out”.

The Independent has contacted Qantas for further comment.