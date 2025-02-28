Qatar Airways defends leaving dead body next to couple on flight for several hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Qatar Airways has said its staff acted “quickly, appropriately and professionally” when a couple were forced to sit next to the body of a woman who died mid-flight.

Following an internal review, the airline said in a statement that cabin crew responded “at all times in line with training and industry standard practice” after the death of a passenger onboard.

Australian travellers Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were bound for a “dream trip” to Venice when a female passenger collapsed in the aisle next to their row after going to the toilet.

Despite the cabin crew’s efforts, they were unable to revive her.

The couple claimed that they had no other option but to sit next to the woman's body for the last four hours of the 14-hour Qatar Airways flight from Melbourne to Doha.

Passengers board an Qatar Airways plane at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar (stock image) ( Getty Images )

Mr Ring tearfully told Channel Nine’s A Current Affair how the woman had been placed in a seat next to him and covered in blankets because she was “quite a large lady” and the cabin crew “couldn’t get her through the aisle”.

He added that staff did not offer to relocate him, even though the flight was not fully booked, with Ms Colin moved across the aisle after an invite from another passenger to sit beside her.

According to Qatar Airways: “Passengers were accommodated to other seats, and a crew member was sitting at all times with the deceased passenger for the duration of the flight until landing in Doha.”

The carrier said that unexpected deaths are an “unfortunate reality” in the aviation industry, and crew are “highly trained” to respond with “as much respect and dignity as possible”.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines from 2018 state that when a person has been declared dead onboard, they must be moved to a seat, “if available, one with few other passengers nearby”, and covered with a body bag or blanket up to the neck.

IATA advises: “Take extra care when moving the person and be aware of the difficulty of the situation for companions and onlookers.”

On landing, Mr Ring said passengers were asked to stay put while medical staff came on board, with blankets removed from the body to the horror of those still in the cabin.

A spokesperson for the airline previously apologised to the couple for “any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused”.

They added: “Our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight.”

Qatar Airways said that passengers who were “directly affected by this difficult situation” have since been offered compensation and emotional support.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast