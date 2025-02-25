Couple in tears after having to sit next to corpse on long-haul flight

A couple have recalled how they were forced to sit next to a dead woman for hours after she died on their long-haul flight.

Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were on a Qatar Airways flight from Melbourne to Venice when the woman tragically collapsed in the aisle after going to the toilet.

Despite cabin crew’s efforts, they were unable to revive her.

Mr Ring told A Current Affair how the woman was placed in a seat next to him and covered in blankets, because she was “quite a large lady” and cabin crew “couldn’t get her through the aisle”.

A Qatar Airways spokesman said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused, and are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures.”