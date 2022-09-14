Jump to content
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s travels around the globe

The monarch stopped making international state visits seven years before she died aged 96

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 14 September 2022 17:44
Comments

Queen Elizabeth’s travels - in pictures

Show all 12

The late Queen Elizabeth II made almost 300 trips overseas during her 70 years on the throne.

The Independent has gone through the archives to find some of the most memorable pictures taken during her decades of travel.

The jet-setting monarch almost covered the entire globe – except about 60 countries – before she stopped making state visits in 2015.

The Queen met, dined, and danced with other heads of state during her trips to scores of far-flung locations.

Last Thursday (8 September), the long-reigning monarch died at the age of 96 at Balmoral, seven years after making her last international trip.

Her husband Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh – usually accompanied her on the journeys. He died aged 99 in April 2021.

The Queen was said to be a fan of British Airways’ supersonic Concorde jet. She travelled on it a year after the service was launched.

Her Majesty first flew on Concorde to Barbados in 1977, to Kuwait in 1979, again to Barbados in 1987 and 2003, the Middle East in 1984 and the US in 1991.

The Queen – who was head of state for the Commonwealth group of nations – visited Barbados and Jamaica the most out of all Caribbean nations, making six trips to each island. Next were the Bahamas (five), and Bermuda (five).

Other nations that top the list of her most-visited countries are Canada (up to 24 visits), Australia (19), New Zealand (10), Germany (seven), the USA (seven), and Fiji (six).

