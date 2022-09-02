Staff shortage and heavy rain blight weekend train journeys

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even though no rail strikes are planned for this weekend, many train passengers can expect significant disruption.

Overnight services on Friday into Saturday on the key Thameslink line connecting Brighton with Bedford through central London will be reduced because of a shortage of crew.

The train operator says: “If you do travel on this route, and especially if you are travelling to/from Luton airport or Gatwick airport, we would recommend that you travel earlier in the evening as you may be waiting longer than usual for a train service.

“Thameslink’s control team are looking to source replacement transport where possible.”

On the main line connecting London with the West Midlands, northwest England and southern Scotland, Avanti West Coast continues to run a reduced timetable.

The biggest cuts are on services linking Birmingham and Manchester with London – reduced to just one train per hour each way rather than three.

The firm says: “This is due to the current industrial relations climate which has resulted in severe staff shortages in some grades through increased sickness levels, as well as the majority of drivers making themselves unavailable for overtime in a co-ordinated fashion, and at short notice.”

Travellers in Scotland face longer journeys and possible cancellations due to “upcoming severe weather”.

Heavy rain is set to sweep across the country. Some downpours are predicted to exceed 15mm of rain an hour – about four times the average for a full September day.

Network Rail Scotland said after talking to its weather forecaster, local maintenance teams and passenger and freight operators, it will impose speed restrictions for safety reasons where the most severe rainfall is expected.

Speed limits will start on the stretch between Port Glasgow and Wemyss Bay on the Clyde from 1pm. At 7pm, lines from Stirling to Dunblane, Crianlarich to Bridge of Orchy and Lenzie to Falkirk High will be affected.

On Sunday, TransPennine Express blames “higher-than-normal sickness levels and ongoing industrial relations issues” for a range of cancellations across its network. All trains between Manchester airport and Edinburgh are cancelled.

From 15 September rail strikes resume in disputes over pay. On that Thursday, members of both the RMT and Aslef unions will walk out, leading to the biggest stoppage on the railways for 40 years.

The National Rail Awards 2022, scheduled for that day, have been postponed.

The organiser, Nigel Harris, managing editor of Rail magazine, said: “I am very sorry indeed for this inconvenience, but we were left with no choice at all after Aslef and RMT decided to strike simultaneously on 15 September.”

Mr Harris tweeted: “Hopefully not for long; we’re close to a new date already.”

The RMT union plans another national stoppage on Saturday 17 September, with disruption affecting travel from 15 to 18 September inclusive.

Members of the TSSA white-collar rail union will walk out on 26 and 27 September.