Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Rail strike: Which trains are running tomorrow?

Only one in five trains will be in operation

Travel Desk
Friday 07 October 2022 09:25
Comments
<p>Passengers have been advised to ‘only travel by rail if absolutely necessary’ </p>

Passengers have been advised to ‘only travel by rail if absolutely necessary’

(EPA)

The next nationwide rail strike is due to hit on Saturday 8 October.

It involves more than 40,000 members of the RMT union working for Network Rail and 14 individual train operators. The union said that these strikes will “effectively shut down the railway network”.

Around 5,000 signallers will walk-out, meaning half the rail network will be closed, with a much-reduced service on the remainder. Non-union members will enable a service to run between 7.30am and 6.30pm across about half the network.

It’s estimated around one in five (20 per cent) of train services will run.

But which trains are off the menu and which will be operating?

Recommended

Which train companies are affected by the strike?

As well as signallers, staff at 14 train operators are affected by the RMT stoppage.

They are:

  • Avanti West Coast
  • c2c
  • Chiltern Railways
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Greater Anglia
  • Great Western Railway
  • GTR (including Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express)
  • LNER
  • Northern
  • Southeastern
  • South Western Railway
  • TransPennine Express
  • West Midlands Trains

London Overground train drivers are also walking out.

Will all trains with these operators be cancelled?

No. East Midlands Railway will run hourly trains in each direction from London to Sheffield via Derby, Nottingham via Leicester and Corby via Luton airport.

There will also be hourly links from Derby to both Matlock and Nottingham, and between Sheffield and Nottingham.

Southeastern will operate high-speed services from St Pancras to Ashford, as well as shorter, slower journeys from London Bridge to Sevenoaks and to Dartford on routes via Greenwich, Blackheath and Bexley.

Non-union staff will operate some trains for other operators, allowing a limited service for passengers on LNER and Great Western Railway, for example.

Will trains with other companies be operating as normal?

No. Rail staff working for a number of firms including Grand Central, Lumo, Merseyrail, ScotRail and Transport for Wales are not striking - but all these operators will see serious disruption due to the 5,000 signallers walking out.

Recommended

The Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, says: “With trains starting later and finishing much earlier than usual, passengers are asked to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary. Those who must travel should expect disruption, plan ahead and check when their last train will depart.”

Eurostar’s international trains from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam will also be affected. On 8 October, trains will not run early in the morning or through the evening.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in