‘Traffic light travel’ – who will get the green list right?
Which travel pundit will get closest to the actual no-quarantine destinations
Millions of prospective holidaymakers are waiting to hear what the government has in mind for their trips this summer. The “green list” countries will not require quarantine after returning to the UK.
More importantly, many people with love ones abroad, who they have not seen for many months or even a year or more, are desperate for confirmation that the current ban on travel will be lifted on 17 May as expected – and for the hurdles they will need to cross.
Amber list countries will require self-isolation at home on return, while red list locations trigger hotel quarantine.
While the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, prepares the green list, The Independent’s travel correspondent has come up with his own prediction – as has Paul Charles, campaigner against travel quarantine and chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency.
These are the predictions from each (PC = Paul Charles, SC = Simon Calder).
The competition is this: for each country/territory they get right, they get a point. If they nominate a location that doesn’t make the green list grade, they lose a point.
Europe and Mediterranean
Albania SC
Finland PC SC
Gibraltar PC SC
Norway SC
Iceland PC SC
Ireland PC SC
Israel PC SC
Malta PC SC
Morocco PC
Portugal PC SC
San Marino SC
Asia and Middle East
Bhutan SC
Saudi Arabia SC
Singapore SC
South Korea SC
Taiwan SC
Caribbean
Anguilla PC
Antigua & Barbuda PC SC
Barbados PC SC
British Virgin Islands PC
Cayman Islands PC
Grenada PC
Jamaica PC
Montserrat PC
St Lucia PC SC
Turks & Caicos PC
US Virgin Islands SC
Oceania
Australia SC
New Zealand SC
Cook Islands SC
Kiribati SC
Northern Mariana Islands SC
Samoa SC
Solomon Islands SC
Tonga SC
Vanuatu SC
Wallis & Futuna SC
British overseas territories
Ascension Island PC SC
Bermuda PC
British Antarctic Territory PC SC
British Indian Ocean Territory PC SC
Falkland Islands PC SC
Pitcairn PC SC
St Helena PC SC
South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands PC SC
Tristan da Cunha PC SC
