Coronavirus travel news – live: ‘Green list’ to be announced as concerns rise over spread of Indian variant
Holiday-makers will finally learn which destinations they can visit this summer without having to quarantine for coronavirus upon return to the UK, when the government publishes its travel “green list” today.
The new traffic light system, with destinations rated green, amber or red, is expected to have a few countries, such as Gibraltar, Israel, Portugal and Malta, listed as travel locations which do not require self-isolation on return.
Assessments for the list will be based on a range of factors, such as the proportion of a country’s population that has been vaccinated, rates of infection and emerging new variants.
It came as concern rose over the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the UK after clusters were found in several areas of England, according to reports.
The Covid variant is likely to be elevated to a “variant of concern” as cases have been found in schools, care homes and places of worship in the North West, London and the East Midlands - largely linked to travel.
It is thought it will be declared a "variant of concern" on Friday, although cases remain relatively low.
Holiday-makers in England will learn later today which destinations they can visit this summer without needing to quarantine for Covid-19 when they return to the UK.
The government’s new travel rules will be based on a traffic light system, with destinations rated green, amber or red based on a range of factors, such as the proportion of a country’s population that has been vaccinated, rates of infection and emerging new variants.
People arriving from a green location will not need to quarantine on their return and will have to take one post-arrival test, while those returning from an amber list country must self-isolate for at least five days and take two tests.
The red list requires an 11-night stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 for solo travellers.
It is expected that only a few countries, such as Gibraltar, Israel, Portugal and Malta, will make it on to the “green list” and avoid quarantine requirements.
However, no plans for the resumption of foreign holidays have been announced by the UK's devolved administrations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Indian states say international Covid aid not reaching those in need
Several Indian states have claimed that they have not received any information about consignments of Covid-19 relief material, such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators.
The country has so far received aid from almost a dozen countries, including the US and the UK, to help with its deadly second wave.
Court orders Indian government to supply oxygen to Delhi
The Supreme Court on Friday told the central government that it has to supply 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to the national capital Delhi daily till further orders.
Several hospitals in Delhi have been grappling with a shortage of medical oxygen and sent SOS messages in recent weeks.
The city government had said it was getting roughly half the quantity of oxygen it has been officially allocated, according to NDTV. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his administration "won't let anyone die" of oxygen shortage if it got the earmarked 700 tonnes supply every day.
India to get another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines
Russia is sending 150,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines to India in the next two days. Another three million doses are expected to land in Hyderabad by the end of May.
The first consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in Hyderabad on 1 May.
Meanwhile, the developers of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine — the single shot version of Sputnik V — said India will be among the countries where the vaccine will be produced in the coming months, according to Hindustan Times.
India has administered at least 157 million vaccine doses, but its rate of inoculation has fallen in recent days, according to a Reuters analysis.
Australia to start repatriation flights from India for vulnerable citizens
Prime minister Scott Morrison said the country will charter three repatriation flights between 15 May and 31 May, prioritising around 900 people deemed the most in need.
Mr Morrison’s government had imposed a temporary ban on its citizens returning home from India, which has been hit by a deadly second wave of the virus. Defending the ban, Mr Morrison had said it was necessary to protect the country from a third wave of coronavirus.
A group of Australian cricket players from the Indian Premier League left the country for the Maldives on Thursday after the competition was suspended, while their fellow sportsmen from other nations were largely able to return home.
Covid-triggered black fungus cases in Delhi hospital
Doctors at a hospital in the national capital Delhi have said they are witnessing a rise in the number of Covid-triggered black fungus, or mucormycisis, cases.
Dr Manish Munjal, ENT surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, told news agency Press Trust of India that they have admitted six cases of mucormycisis in the last two days. He said the infection caused a high mortality last year.
Dr Ajay Swaroop from the hospital said one of the reasons behind the increase in such cases can be the use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes, according to PTI.
What happens to children who lose their parents to the virus?
With India pounded by a second wave of the virus that appears to be increasingly affecting young people, there is a growing awareness of the haunting phenomenon of the “Covid orphan”, with activists, NGOs, and child rights workers fielding a deluge of calls every day about new cases.
These are calls for help for children whose lives will never be the same, even after this wave is over and the world for most people returns to normal.
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights says that so far there have been 11 confirmed cases where a child has lost either one parent or both to Covid, and the number is increasing with each passing day.
Record rise in India’s Covid-19 cases
India reported a record daily rise in Covid-19 cases of 414,188 in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, while deaths rose by 3,915, according to health ministry data.
The country has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 15,000 deaths this week alone, as the second wave of the pandemic continues to overwhelm its healthcare system.
Total infections have crossed 21 million, while total fatalities have reached 234,083. These numbers are widely viewed as an under-statement given chronic issues with under-reporting of cases in India.
Good morning, and welcome toThe Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 7 May, 2021.
