Royal Caribbean unveils 2026 European summer sailings including solar eclipse cruise

Royal Caribbean has unveiled details of its 2026 European cruise itineraries, with Liberty of the Seas set to host sailings from Southampton.

Holidaymakers will be able to depart from Southampton for two- to nine-night trips with Royal Caribbean to destinations such as the Norwegian fjords, Bruges and Copenhagen.

There is also a nine-night sailing from Southampton around northern Spain and Portugal to see the solar eclipse while at sea. It departs on 7 August, with prices starting from £1,283 per person for an interior cabin.

Liberty of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s older cruise ships, launched in 2007, but still has a range of attractive features including a water park, slides, the brand’s infamous Flowrider surfing simulator, ice-skating rink and rock-climbing wall.

You will also find guest favourites Sorrento’s Pizza and Johnny Rockets.

If you fancy sailing from the Mediterranean, Harmony of the Seas will depart from Barcelona for a week-long round trips to Palma de Mallorca, Florence, Naples and Provence.

Highlights on Harmony include its 10-storey Ultimate Abyss dry slide, the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides and its nine-deck-high zip line.

Prices start from £1,051 per person. Flights not included.

Odyssey of the Seas will depart from Civitavecchia, an hour from Rome, for seven to nine-night trips to visit destinations such as Ephesus, Turkey and the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

On board, you will be able to enjoy a skydiving simulator, along with indoor and outdoor pools and 20-plus restaurants, bars and lounges. Prices start from £1,169 per person. Flights not included.

Guests can also choose from seven to 14-night trips on Explorer of the Seas from Ravenna, northern Italy, to visit sights on the Aegean and Adriatic seas such as Dubrovnik and Zadar, Croatia, and Athens. Prices start from £799 per person. Flights not included.

Brilliance of the Seas will also visit similar destinations around the Aegean and Adriatic from Athens, Civitavecchia, Ravenna and Barcelona.

Prices start from £909 per person. Flights not included.

Features on Explorer and Brilliance include Royal Caribbean’s adult-only solarium, rock-climbing wall and a mini-golf course.

Launching the trips, a statement from Royal Caribbean said: “The bold, new getaways in Europe set the stage for vacationers to visit, see, hear and taste their way around many of the world’s most sought-after destinations.”