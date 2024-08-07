Support truly

One of Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ships has unveiled plans for a revamp as part of a $100 million (£78m) “glow up” ahead of summer 2025.

The Allure of the Seas, once the biggest passenger vessel ever to be in service, is going all out to improve the experience for the 5,500 holidaymakers it can host on each sailing.

Over 35 on-board drinking and dining concepts, swimming pools, racing waterslides and laser tag will be among improved entertainment offerings.

The Pesky Parrot tiki bar will make its way to Allure after a debut on Utopia of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

New for the vessel are panoramic suites above the bridge, the Pesky Parrot tiki bar for fruity cocktails and a 10-storey dry slide – the ‘Ultimate Abyss’ – to get the adrenaline pumping.

Allure will officially debut next April, with holidays set to float in Europe in time for summer 2025.

Itineraries plan to visit holiday hotspots, departing Barcelona to dock at destinations including Provence, Florence, Rome and Palma de Mallorca during journeys on the Mediterranean.

Sailings on Allure will then depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for six to eight-night holidays to the eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas from November 2025.

There’s 200-degree ocean views from new panoramic suites above the bridge ( Royal Caribbean )

The latest Oasis Class ship joins Oasis and Utopia of the Seas in Royal Caribbean’s “reimagined” fleet.

Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer for Royal Caribbean International, said: “From the new Icon and Utopia of the Seas to now the more than $100 million transformation of Allure of the Seas, we’ve upped the ante threefold on the different ways vacationers can get away and make memories with Royal Caribbean.

“Allure will be reimagined with the best of Royal Caribbean and what travellers love.

“Between new favourites, like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, and experiences that unlock core memories time and time again, from an incredible pool deck to an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill, Allure will have even more of everything that makes it a standout favourite.”

