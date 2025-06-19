The three Royal Caribbean mega cruise ships set for an upgrade in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three popular Royal Caribbean cruise ships are set for an upgrade next year to add features such as new suites, pools, bars and restaurants.

The cruise line has announced that Ovation of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Liberty of the Seas, which will be sailing from Southampton next summer, will enter dry dock for improvements in early 2026.

The revamp follows upgrades – or what Royal Caribbean describes as ‘amplifications’ – made to Allure of the Seas earlier this year, which the brand said has proved popular with passengers.

Here is what passengers can expect.

Ovation of the Seas

open image in gallery Ovation of the Seas will have two new suites as part of its refit ( PA )

Launched in 2016, the 4,182-capacity Ovation will have a refit in Singapore from early March 2026.

The vessel is set for a revamped pool deck with private casitas and a new whirlpool spa.

Popular venues from other vessels, such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen, Izumi Teppanyaki, the tiki-themed Pesky Parrot bar, and a new nightlife venue called Sound Cellar, will also be added to the Quantum-class ship.

A new Ultimate Family Suite and Panoramic Suite will also be added.

The ship is due to operate Alaska sailings from spring 2026.

Harmony of the Seas

open image in gallery Harmony of the Seas will sail the Med and the Caribbean after its refit in 2026 ( Â©2016 Michel Verdure - www.verd )

The 5,479-capacity Harmony will enter dry dock in Navantia, Cadiz, from early March 2026.

Harmony, which launched in May 2016 and ranks among the largest cruise ships in the world, will also get a new Ultimate Family Suite and will welcome a Caribbean-inspired pool deck with tropical drinks available at the new The Lime & Coconut, as well as a refreshed adults-only Solarium.

The Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Mexican restaurant El Loco Fresh and the new Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse are also being added.

Royal Caribbean is also promising the largest Casino Royale on board.

Harmony is due to return to service with sailings from Barcelona around the Mediterranean in May before heading to Port Canaveral for Caribbean cruises in winter 2026.

Liberty of the Seas

open image in gallery Liberty of the Seas is one of the oldest ships in the fleet but did have a refit in 2011 ( Royal Caribbean )

Liberty will be refurbished in Brest, France, from late April 2026.

It is one of the oldest ships in the fleet, launched in 2007 with capacity for 3,798 passengers. The ship’s last refit was in 2011.

Changes will include a new pool deck with The Lime & Coconut and new casitas or wooden cabins by the pool.

A Royal Escape Room is being added along with Japanese cuisine from Izumi Teppanyaki and tacos from El Loco Fresh.

A Starbucks is also coming to the ship.

Once complete, UK passengers will be able to enjoy the newly refurbished Liberty of the Seas during sailings from Southampton next summer.

Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer for Royal Caribbean, said: “Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on delivering the best of every vacation with revolutionary ships and top-rated exclusive destinations.

“The ‘Royal amplified’ programme gives our guests the best of Royal Caribbean with new-to-class culinary options and experiences, entertainment and thrilling adventures, paired with the hospitality and service Royal Caribbean is known for.

“After seeing incredible success and guest satisfaction with the amplification of Allure of the Seas, we’re excited to bring three new ‘amplifications’ to our fleet in 2026.”

