Royal Caribbean has cancelled all of its planned cruises to a popular Caribbean destination for the entire month of May.

The cruise operator will not sail to Labadee in Haiti amid the country’s ongoing political turmoil. Royal Caribbean initially suspended voyages to the peninsula in mid-March, and has now extended the cancellations until at least the end of May.

A company spokesperson said that Royal Caribbean “have suspended all visits to Labadee fleetwide through May 2024, and we continue to monitor the situation with our Global Security and Intelligence team,” the Daily Express reports.

Several planned itineraries will be disrupted, with ships including Allure of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas all scheduled to dock at Labadee in May. The Express adds that passengers may get another day at sea, or may alternatively head to Royal Caribbean’s private resort in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The Independent has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.

Though Labadee is a private resort leased by Royal Caribbean since the mid-1980s, Haiti still has jurisdiction over the peninsula. The country is currently in a state of turmoil amid the resignation of prime minister Ariel Henry and a surge in gang violence.

Rising levels of violence have caused many deaths, with parts of the country on the brink of collapse.

The UK Foreign Office advises against all travel to Haiti “due to the volatile security situation”.

It said: “There are currently no British consular officials in Haiti and our ability to provide consular assistance is severely limited and cannot be delivered in person in Haiti.

“If you choose to travel to or stay in Haiti against FCDO advice, try to avoid all crowds and public events, and take appropriate security precautions.”

Travel-related chaos has been extensive in recent weeks and months, with recent flooding in Dubai leaving dozens of flights delayed and cancelled, and the ongoing situation in the Middle East causing concern among aviation passengers.