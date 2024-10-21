Royal Caribbean unveils Eurovision-themed sailings for superfans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Royal Caribbean International has launched two Eurovision-themed cruises for fans to celebrate the popular music event next year, including a sailing from Southampton.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Basel after Switzerland won this year’s competition, and fans are now being given the chance to pack their flags and fake eyelashes for exclusive themed-sailings with Royal Caribbean to other European destinations.

Several cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, International Carnival, Cunard and P&O first aired the Eurovision final when the UK hosted the event in 2023.

Royal Caribbean became an official partner of Eurovision this year and has confirmed that it will host a viewing party on the soon-to-be renovated Allure of the Seas during the final in May, as well as a throwback party sailing on Independence of the Seas in June.

Dancing queens can step aboard Allure of the Seas from Barcelona, Spain, on 11 May or Civitavecchia, Italy on 15 May to enjoy a range of Eurovision-themed experiences such as karaoke nights, quizzes, a gala dinner and surprise performances.

Prices for the Barcelona round-trip start at £843 per person for an interior room, while the price is £795 per person from Civitavecchia.

Both sailings are for seven nights across the western Mediterranean, including Naples and Palma, and will screen the final on Saturday 17 May 2025.

There is also the chance to celebrate all that is good about Eurovision from Southampton on Independence of the Seas.

Departing 18 June, guests can embark on a three-night Eurovision Song Contest throwback getaway to Bruges, Belgium, and enjoy nostalgic entertainment dedicated to the competition throughout the sailing.

Prices start from £399 per person for an interior cabin.

Royal Caribbean is also giving fans a chance to attend the final. It has launched an Instagram competition to give away a trip on the Independence throwback sailing, along with $600 onboard spending money and two tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Basel, Switzerland.

Gerard Nolan, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Royal Caribbean International, said: “The debut of the Eurovision Song Contest-themed holidays earlier this year was an absolute hit. With the only experience of this kind in the world, fans had the unique opportunity to take their Eurovision viewing parties to the next level throughout Europe with more adventure and fellow fans than ever before.

“Royal Caribbean’s Eurovision Song Contest adventures will be even more memorable next summer with special experiences, from themed parties to dance the night away to added Eurovision twists at karaoke.”