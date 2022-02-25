How will UK flights be affected by Russian airspace ban?

Russia’s flight prohibition against UK airlines – imposed in retaliation for the British government ban on Russian carriers – will have significant implications for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Both airlines routinely overfly Russia en route to Asian destinations. Neither is flying to Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai or Hong Kong at present – the routes for which long transits across Siberia are the norm.

But even on shorter routes, such as London to Islamabad in Pakistan and the Indian capital, Delhi, use of Russian airspace is commonplace.

For example, Virgin Atlantic’s latest departure from Heathrow to Delhi spent around three hours over Russia.

A senior airline source told The Independent: “It does limit options to the Far East/India/Pakistan now, but through northern Turkey seems to be the best option.

“Going south of Israel and through Saudi Arabia can add an extra couple of hours onto a flight to Islamabad.”

A sustained ban could see a return to refuelling stops in Anchorage, Alaska – which was the norm until three decades ago, when aircraft range increased and Russia started selling overflight rights in earnest.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic had both already stopped overflying Russia on several flights earlier today.

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows three services – BA and Virgin flights from Delhi and a Virgin flight from Islamabad to London Heathrow – making a southern route to avoid Russian airspace.

“Each flight normally transits Russia en route to London,” tweeted FlightRadar24.

BA has warned that some flights may take longer than scheduled due to rerouting.

“We have suspended our flights to Moscow and also the use of Russian airspace, following the confirmation of Russian government restrictions,” said a spokesperson.

“We apologise for the inconvenience but this is clearly a matter beyond our control. We are notifying customers on cancelled services and are offering a full refund.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”