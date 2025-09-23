Cabin crew injured after turbulence hits Ryanair flight to Mallorca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two members of Ryanair cabin crew were injured during severe turbulence on a flight to Mallorca on Sunday evening.

Flight FR4615 from Vitoria, Spain, to Palma de Mallorca experienced “some air turbulence” shortly before landing on 21 September.

According to local media, crew members on their feet were thrown around the cabin after the Boeing 737-800 jolted during the one-hour and 15-minute flight to the Spanish holiday island.

One of the injured crew was reportedly launched into the ceiling, with the other hit by a catering trolley travelling down the aisle.

The Boeing 737-800 hit turbulence during the one-hour and 15-minute flight to Mallorca ( Getty/iStock )

Emergency services met the aircraft with around 180 passengers onboard on arrival at Palma airport.

According to the airline, no passengers were injured during the incident.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “FR4615 from Vitoria to Palma de Mallorca on 21st September experienced some air turbulence prior to landing. The captain called ahead for medical assistance for two cabin crew, and the aircraft landed normally.”

In June, a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany after severe turbulence injured nine people.

The flight, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, encountered extreme turbulence around 8.30pm, leading the pilot to land at Memmingen airport in Bavaria.

Eight passengers and one crew member were injured during the incident.

Three people were taken to the hospital in Memmingen for treatment; the other injured people were released after receiving outpatient treatment. As a precaution, all passengers were checked for injuries by the emergency services.

Authorities did not permit the plane to continue flying, and the airline arranged bus transport for passengers.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “FR8 from Berlin to Milan on 4th June diverted to Memmingen after experiencing some air turbulence.

“The captain called ahead for medical assistance, and the aircraft landed normally.”

