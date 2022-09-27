Man arrested after being accused of sexual assault on Ryanair flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman sitting beside him on a Ryanair flight.

On an aircraft going from Liverpool to Majorca on Sunday, a female passenger complained that the man seated next to her had touched her breasts and asked her to have sex with him in the toilet.

Cabin crew radioed for police assistance from the aircraft and the flight was met by officers when it arrived.

The man, aged 35, was held by Majorcan police on Sunday and was reportedly fined £2,500 before being sent to trial on Monday.

A spokesperson for the island’s Civil Guard confirmed the arrest, as well as a Ryanair representative.

”I can confirm we arrested a British man aged 35 late on Sunday night on suspicion of a crime of sexual abuse,” a spokesperson told The Sun.

"He was held as he got off the plane on arrival and taken to court after a night in a police cell.

"His female accuser made a formal statement after officers took him away."

The female passenger said that the man’s inappropriate behaviour began minutes into the flight when he started to make comments about her breasts.

A spokerpeson for Ryanair told The Independent:“The crew of this flight from Liverpool to Palma requested police assistance after being made aware of an individual behaving inappropriately towards another passenger.

They added: “The crew quickly moved the passenger away from this individual for the rest of the flight and police removed him from the aircraft upon landing. This is now a matter for local police.”

Elsewhere, another Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who apparently urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.

The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but was forced to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could remove the disruptive passengers from the aircraft.