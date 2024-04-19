Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Budget airline Ryanair is running a 24-hour April “clear-out” flash sale, which includes flights to North Africa for just £12.99 and tickets to popular European cities – including Venice, Barcelona and Copenhagen – for under £15.

This includes flights from London Stansted to Moroccan coastal resort Essaouira, a port city popular for kitesurfing, 18th-century ramparts and a sandy beach.

Other Moroccan destinations listed in the deal include flights to Agadir from Edinburgh Airport for £12.99, or £15.99 from Bournemouth. Similarly, there are discounted flights from Bristol Airport to Marrakesh available from £12.99.

Meanwhile, you can plan a European city break for less this April, with £12.99 flights to Spanish coastal destination Malaga, from UK airports including Cardiff and Exeter.

If you’re hoping to soak up some sunshine and sightseeing, Ryanair is offering flights to Alicante and Barcelona from £12.99, departing from numerous UK airports including Belfast International, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle.

Additional European flight options include Birmingham to the likes of Corfu, Seville, Faro, Rhodes and Madrid from £12.99; East Midlands to Budapest, Lanzarote, Malta, Menorca and Milan from £12.99; and Liverpool to Porto, Rome, and Ibiza for under £15.

Further destinations with flights on offer starting at under £15 include Paris, Warsaw, Gdansk, Ibiza, Pisa and Copenhagen.

There are UK city break bargain flights to book too, such as London Gatwick to Cork, Dublin or Shannon from £12.99, and Manchester or Glasgow to Dublin from under £15.

These offers are in place for 24 hours only, and there are just 500,000 seats available to bag. Tickets need to be booked today for travel between 19 April and 30 April.

Browse the full list of reduced-price flights at Ryanair now.