Ryanair trolls Dublin Airport for ‘long security queues’

‘Not enough lanes open = long security queues’ says airline

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 07 December 2022 11:34
Dublin Airport is the low-cost airline’s primary base

Budget airline Ryanair has posted a tweet criticising Dublin Airport for its “long” security queues.

Dublin Airport is one of the Irish low-cost airline‘s main bases, along with London Stansted, and the online dispute comes ahead of the Christmas rush.

The tweet posted on Wednesday morning at 7:30am said: “Update for pax travelling through @DublinAirport” and attached an infographic with more wording.

“Only 9 of 15 security lanes open in T1 at 5:00am today,” it reads, adding: “Not enough lanes open = long security queues.”

Followers were quick to respond, with comments underneath including a reply from @yrealj saying: “It’s not like Ryanair is a major customer of Dublin Airport”.

The Ryanair social media account is known for its opinionated posts, and has trolled both celebrities and companies in the past.

Recent celeb recipients have included Cristiano Ronaldo, James Corden, Elon Musk, Katy Perry and Nick Cannon. Meanwhile brands sarcastically targeted cover the likes of Gucci, Apple and Red Bull.

Another user, @KingFtblShirts, tweeted: “Sometimes I forget that this isn’t just a meme page.”

When contacted for a comment by The Independent, Dublin Airport referred us to a response tweet posted at 9am.

Dublin Airport tweeted: “All T1 passengers through central security this morning in under 30 mins - just as virtually all were in the past 4 months.”

“Like all airports, the number of security lanes open (we’ve 14 in T1, by the way - lane #1 is a training lane!) changes throughout the day to meet demand,” the tweet finished.

Below this, user @arseagon replied: “Go on, tag @Ryanair in this, we dare ya!”

The interim chief executive of Dublin Airport’s parent company, DAA, Catherine Gubbins this week said that it was not “necessary or efficient” to have all security lanes open at the airports, Independent.ie reported on Tuesday.

Writing in a letter to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Ms Gubbins said: “In order to determine the number of security lanes that will ultimately be required within its security screening areas at any given point in time, Dublin Airport looks at detailed hour-by-hour passenger forecasts for both Terminals 1 and ,”

Gubbins added: ““It is therefore not necessary or efficient to have all security lanes in the terminals open at all times.”

The Independent has approached Ryanair for a response.

