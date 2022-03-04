Sabre Corporation - which supplies flight-booking software to various global platforms - has removed all Aeroflot flights from its systems following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The travel technology company said that it had terminated its distribution agreement with the Russian flag carrier and removed all fares from its global distribution systems (GDS), meaning the travel agencies, booking sites and businesses that use it worldwide will no longer be able to book seats with the airline.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern,” said CEO Sean Menke.

“We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia.

“In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”

The company, which has around 1,500 employees in Poland, has donated US$1m to the Polish Red Cross to assist local efforts in helping Ukrainian refugees.

Spain’s Amadeus IT group has also said it is beginning to remove the Russian airline’s fares from its distribution systems, as well as halting new commercial projects in Russia.

This follows aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing withdrawing of support from Russia’s aviation industry following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boeing confirmed on Tuesday that it was suspending all parts, maintenance and technical support for planes in Russia, while Airbus followed suit on Wednesday.

Hundreds of aircraft leasing contracts have also been terminated after AerCap Holdings, the world’s largest plane leasing company, announced that it would stop doing business with Russia.