Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant captured as Zelensky warns of ‘nuclear disaster’
No change in radiation levels at site after fire, says International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia facility, which is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, has been captured by Russian troops after they attacked the site in the early hours of Friday.
The assault led to a fire breaking out an adjacent training facility, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. However, it appears that radiation levels remain unchanged.
Speaking of the threat of a nuclear disaster, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world to “wake up now”, of Russian plan of nuclear disaster in a video message, as he urged Europe to “wake up now”.
Russian attacks against Ukraine have intensified in the last couple of days as key cities like Kharkiv, Odessa and Mariupol remain on the brink of collapse due to missile strikes and bombings.
Thousands have been killed or wounded and over a million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia ordered the invasion last Thursday.
Mariupol still in Ukrainian hands but Russian attacks intensifying, says UK
Mariupol has come under heavy Russian bombardment in recent days, with the town’s council warning that a humanitarian crisis looms.
The southeastern port city is still under Ukrainian control but it is now encircled by Russian troops, according to British military intelligence.
“Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but has likely been encircled by Russian forces,” the Ministry of Defence said. “The city’s civilian infrastructure has been subjected to intense Russian strikes.”
Ukraine needs ‘closed sky’, urges Zelensky’s adviser
The adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the western nations to take the responsibility for ending the war on European nation.
“The logic of this war is the build-up of missile and air strikes on civilian infrastructure, large cities and civilians. Only a “closed sky” will sharply stop the escalation. It’s time for Western partners to take responsibility for ending the war,” adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak said today.
Russia captures Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Russian forces have successfully captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s southeast part, officials from the regional administration confirmed today.
“Currently, the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is occupied by the military forces of the Russian federation,” a statement released by the Ukrainian authorities read.
It comes shortly after the military forces of the Russian federation performed shelling the nuclear power plant facility, as a result of which a fire broke out on the site, the officials said.
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russian military
Russian forces set an adjacent five-story training facility on fire
Lindsey Graham calls for Putin to be assassinated by someone close to him
Calling for the assassination of Russian president Vladimir Putin by someone close to him, US senator Lindsay Graham asked if there is a “Brutus” who can take him out and end the war.
The country’s invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day on Friday.
Lindsey Graham calls for Putin to be assassinated: ‘Is there a Brutus in Russia?’
South Carolina senator says only way to end war is if Russians decide to fix it
No change in radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: IAEA
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant personnel are taking mitigatory actions after the facility’s surrounding regions came under attack during Russian invasion, officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency said.
The ‘essential’ equipment at the nuclear facility was not affected after a fire and no change was observed in the radiation levels, the energy agency said.
The plant in Ukraine’s southeast was shelled heavily overnight.
Read The Independet's full report on this:
Nuclear power plant’s ‘essential’ equipment not affected, Ukrainian officials say
Russian troops target Europe’s largest nuclear power plant during the invasion in Ukraine
Russia restricts access to BBC Russian service, Radio Liberty
Officials in Russia have restricted access to BBC Russian service, Radio Liberty and Meduza media outlet, Moscow’s communications watchdog said today.
This comes just a day after the BBC was accused of undermining internal political situation and security in Russia by the country’s foreign ministry.
Putin’s actions directly threaten Europe’s safety: Boris Johnson
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “reckless actions” could directly threaten the safety of all of Europe, Boris Johnson said on Friday, shortly after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine’s southeast came under grave threat from shelling.
“Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant,” he added.
In a press release Downing Street said: “The prime minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe.”
Sravasti Dasgupta has the full story here:
UK PM Johnson says Russia must ‘immediately’ cease attack on Ukraine nuclear plant
Johnson says ‘reckless’ actions of Russian president Putin could threaten all of Europe
Airbnb to shut operations in Russia and Belarus
Home rental company Airbnb Inc has decided to suspend all its operations in Russia and Belarus, its ally in invading Ukraine, company’s CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter.
His profile name carried the icon of Ukraine’s flag, which has been a key way on social media platforms to show solidarity with the European country.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire put out: Officials
The fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been put out, officials from Ukraine’s state emergency service said.
Ukraine says fire has been put out near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Fire broke out in a training building outside the plant’s perimeter
‘How can you sleep when children are under bombs?’: Ukraine pleads for more aircraft
Seeking more military aircrafts to defend Ukraine from Russian invasion, Ukraine’s foreign minister made an emotional plea in the early hour of Friday.
“Our aces heroically defend our skies. But Russia has advantage. Dear partners who still have not provided Ukraine with military aircraft: how can you sleep when Ukrainian children are under bombs in Mariupol, Kherson, Kharkiv, other cities?” the minister wrote on Twitter.
“You can take this decision now. Do it!”
Russia has battered Ukraine with a ground and air offensive that has killed thousands and driven more than 1 million people from their homes.
An air strike in the northern city of Chernihiv killed at least 33 people, Ukraine’s emergency agency said.
My colleague Liam James has the full report here:
Ukraine makes emotional plea for more military aircraft as ‘children under bombs’
Russia ‘has advantage’ in the skies, says foreign minister
