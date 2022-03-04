✕ Close Zelensky speaks after fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia facility, which is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, has been captured by Russian troops after they attacked the site in the early hours of Friday.

The assault led to a fire breaking out an adjacent training facility, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. However, it appears that radiation levels remain unchanged.

Speaking of the threat of a nuclear disaster, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world to “wake up now”, of Russian plan of nuclear disaster in a video message, as he urged Europe to “wake up now”.

Russian attacks against Ukraine have intensified in the last couple of days as key cities like Kharkiv, Odessa and Mariupol remain on the brink of collapse due to missile strikes and bombings.

Thousands have been killed or wounded and over a million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia ordered the invasion last Thursday.