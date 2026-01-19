The safest airlines for 2026 revealed — and five are US carriers
Each year, an aviation ratings website draws up lists of the 25 safest full-service and low-cost airlines after analyis of a total of 320 carriers
The safest airlines in the world for 2026 have been revealed in a respected annual ranking — and five are US carriers.
Each year, independent aviation website Airline Ratings lists the 25 safest full-service and low-cost airlines, drawn up from a total of 320 airlines that it monitors.
The top-rated full-service U.S. carrier is Alaska Airlines, ranked No. 15 globally. It beats Delta and American Airlines into second and third place, with those airlines ranking No. 23 and No. 24 globally.
In the low-cost ranking, Southwest is the highest-placed U.S. carrier at No. 6, followed by JetBlue at No. 14.
The rankings are put together after analysis of several safety and operational criteria.
Airline Ratings explains that it looks at whether the airline has had serious pilot-related safety incidents and the number of fatal accidents in the past 10 years, excluding accidents caused by terrorism, hijacking, pilot suicides, or accidents involving other airlines.
How airlines performed in international safety audits is also investigated.
The full-service airline ranked top globally this year is UAE-based Etihad, with Hong Kong-headquartered Cathay Pacific in second place and Australia’s Qantas in third.
The rest of the top 10 comprises Qatar, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia, and Korean Air.
Topping the low-cost ranking is Hong Kong-based HK Express, followed by Melbourne-headquartered Jetstar Airways (No. 2), Scoot (No. 3), Flydubai (No. 4), and EasyJet (No. 5).
Airline Ratings CEO Sharon Petersen stressed that extremely narrow margins separate the airlines in the rankings and that differences “shouldn’t be interpreted as gaps in safety.”
She explained: “What stands out this year is how little separates the leaders. All airlines in the top 25 are world leaders in aviation safety, and claims that one is significantly safer or less safe than another are both sensationalist and false.”
The top 25 full-service airlines for 2026
- Etihad
- Cathay Pacific
- Qantas
- Qatar
- Emirates
- Air New Zealand
- Singapore Airlines
- EVA Air
- Virgin Australia
- Korean Air
- Starlux
- Turkish Airlines
- Virgin Atlantic
- ANA
- Alaska Airlines
- TAP Air Portugal
- SAS
- British Airways
- Vietnam Airlines
- Iberia
- Lufthansa
- Air Canada
- Delta
- American Airlines
- Fiji Airways
The top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2026
- HK Express
- Jetstar Airways
- Scoot
- Flydubai
- EasyJet
- Southwest
- AirBaltic
- VietJet Air
- Wizz Air Group
- AirAsia Group
- Tui UK
- Vueling
- Norwegian
- JetBlue
- FlyNAS
- Cebu Pacific
- Jet2
- Ryanair Ireland and UK5
- Spring Airlines China
- Transavia Group
- Eurowings Group
- Volaris
- WestJet Group
- GOL
- Sky Airline Chile
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks