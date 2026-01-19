Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
The safest airlines for 2026 revealed — and five are US carriers

Each year, an aviation ratings website draws up lists of the 25 safest full-service and low-cost airlines after analyis of a total of 320 carriers

Alaska Airlines unveils first twin-aisle plane

The safest airlines in the world for 2026 have been revealed in a respected annual ranking — and five are US carriers.

Each year, independent aviation website Airline Ratings lists the 25 safest full-service and low-cost airlines, drawn up from a total of 320 airlines that it monitors.

The top-rated full-service U.S. carrier is Alaska Airlines, ranked No. 15 globally. It beats Delta and American Airlines into second and third place, with those airlines ranking No. 23 and No. 24 globally.

In the low-cost ranking, Southwest is the highest-placed U.S. carrier at No. 6, followed by JetBlue at No. 14.

The top-rated full-service U.S. carrier is Alaska Airlines, which is ranked No.15 globally
The top-rated full-service U.S. carrier is Alaska Airlines, which is ranked No.15 globally (Alaska Airlines)
The rankings are put together after analysis of several safety and operational criteria.

Airline Ratings explains that it looks at whether the airline has had serious pilot-related safety incidents and the number of fatal accidents in the past 10 years, excluding accidents caused by terrorism, hijacking, pilot suicides, or accidents involving other airlines.

How airlines performed in international safety audits is also investigated.

The full-service airline ranked top globally this year is UAE-based Etihad, with Hong Kong-headquartered Cathay Pacific in second place and Australia’s Qantas in third.

Delta and American Airlines are the second and third-safest full-service U.S. airlines for 2026, according to the study, ranking No.23 and No.24 globally
Delta and American Airlines are the second and third-safest full-service U.S. airlines for 2026, according to the study, ranking No.23 and No.24 globally (Delta)

The rest of the top 10 comprises Qatar, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia, and Korean Air.

Topping the low-cost ranking is Hong Kong-based HK Express, followed by Melbourne-headquartered Jetstar Airways (No. 2), Scoot (No. 3), Flydubai (No. 4), and EasyJet (No. 5).

Airline Ratings CEO Sharon Petersen stressed that extremely narrow margins separate the airlines in the rankings and that differences “shouldn’t be interpreted as gaps in safety.”

She explained: “What stands out this year is how little separates the leaders. All airlines in the top 25 are world leaders in aviation safety, and claims that one is significantly safer or less safe than another are both sensationalist and false.”

The top 25 full-service airlines for 2026

  1. Etihad
  2. Cathay Pacific
  3. Qantas
  4. Qatar
  5. Emirates
  6. Air New Zealand
  7. Singapore Airlines
  8. EVA Air
  9. Virgin Australia
  10. Korean Air
  11. Starlux
  12. Turkish Airlines
  13. Virgin Atlantic
  14. ANA
  15. Alaska Airlines
  16. TAP Air Portugal
  17. SAS
  18. British Airways
  19. Vietnam Airlines
  20. Iberia
  21. Lufthansa
  22. Air Canada
  23. Delta
  24. American Airlines
  25. Fiji Airways

The top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2026

  1. HK Express
  2. Jetstar Airways
  3. Scoot
  4. Flydubai
  5. EasyJet
  6. Southwest
  7. AirBaltic
  8. VietJet Air
  9. Wizz Air Group
  10. AirAsia Group
  11. Tui UK
  12. Vueling
  13. Norwegian
  14. JetBlue
  15. FlyNAS
  16. Cebu Pacific
  17. Jet2
  18. Ryanair Ireland and UK5
  19. Spring Airlines China
  20. Transavia Group
  21. Eurowings Group
  22. Volaris
  23. WestJet Group
  24. GOL
  25. Sky Airline Chile

