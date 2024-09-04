Section of Scotland’s most famous road trip route shuts for two months

Support truly

A key stretch of Scotland’s most famous road trip route is scheduled to be closed to drivers until November.

The Bealach na Ba single track on the bucket list North Coast 500 (NC500) route is set to close overnight during eight weeks of planned roadworks in September and October 2024.

Between 8pm and 7am, the section of Scottish road which leads to Applecross will be shut so Bakkafrost, a salmon farming company, can install a wire along the route to supply power for its Kishorn hatchery.

The NC500 is a 516-mile ‘superloop’ through the Scottish Highlands’ mighty glens, mountains and moorlands that takes around five days to drive.

Megan MacInnes, an Applecross councillor, raised concerns about the impact of the closures on tourism, residents and businesses.

Ms MacInnes said: “Feedback has been given in meetings with the developers and by email on numerous occasions. Specific examples from those whose jobs, income, livelihoods and businesses will be impacted have also been provided.

“This includes people in Applecross who work, for example in Kishorn or Lochcarron, who will not be able to travel to work on time during the closures. This also impacts local businesses in the hospitality sector on the peninsula whose bookings are already being impacted by the rumours of proposed closures,” report The Mirror.

Further closures are scheduled for four more weeks, around February and March 2025, after winter weather conditions in the area have improved.

A spokesperson for Bakkafrost said: “Drivers will be diverted to follow the coast road via Shieldaig. We understand that many have asked for a shorter period of closure each night. We plan to have three teams of workers working 11 hours per night whilst the nights are still relatively light and long, which means we can complete the job before the winter weather conditions.

“Working to this timescale is necessary to ensure the safety of all workers.”

