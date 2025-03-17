Silvertown shuttle offering free River Thames crossings for London cyclists for a year
The buses have been designed to store different types of bikes as it shuttles cyclists across the Thames
A new cycle shuttle service will start operating next month for East London cyclists crossing the Thames as part of the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel – with no fee for the first 12 months.
The new tunnel, connecting the Greenwich Peninsula to Silvertown on the north side of the River Thames, will open on 7 April in an effort to try and reduce congestion on the pre-existing cross-river Blackwall Tunnel.
As part of its opening, Transport for London (TfL) says it is setting up a shuttle service for cyclists tunnel for those trying to get from one side of the river to another.
Starting the same day as the tunnel opens, TfL promises a service that will operate every 12 minutes between 6.30am and 9.30pm, which will be free to use for at least the first year.
The shuttle will be distinct from other buses, with silver and blue branding, and has been designed inside to allow people with bikes to board and be transported underneath the river.
The bus can carry a variety of bikes, such as pedal cycles, tricycles, folded cycles, e-bikes adaptive cycles and cargo cycles. However, they must be no longer than 2.14m, no wider than 0.76m and no higher than 1.4m at the handlebar.
Alongside personal bikes, Santander Cycles and third-party hire bikes will also be allowed on the service.
The bus will have two bays for cycle storage, holding four standard cycles, with one bay prioritised for non-standard bikes.
Folding cycles, luggage and equipment can also be stored in dedicated luggage racks.
The shuttle will have two stops only, one on each side of the river. On the north side, the stop will be located on Seagull Lane close to Royal Victoria DLR station, while the south stop will be found on Millennium Way near the junction with Old School Close.
The bus will lower itself to the kerb to assist customers with boarding, and a ramp can also be deployed.
People who do not have a bike will not be able to board the bus but instead can hop on to the other cross-river bus services that are also launching with the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel.
TfL said it hopes the service will provide a greater capacity for multiple cycles, and with the frequency of the service, cyclists will be able to plan their routes flexibly.
Lorna Murphy, director of buses at TfL, said the new service is “innovative” and will provide important cross-river connectivity.
“This free service will help people cycling in east London cross the river safely and encourage more active travel across the area,” she said.
“We have designed this service to support as many different cycle designs as possible within the physical space available, and we look forward to seeing Londoners using it once the Silvertown Tunnel opens on 7 April.”
