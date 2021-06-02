The much-anticipated first review of the government’s “green list“ of overseas destinations is expected to take place tomorrow, 3 June, with changes coming into effect a week later.

It’s hoped an expanded list of safe destinations, from which arrivals don’t need to quarantine, will provide a much-needed boost for summer holidays.

At present only a dozen countries and territories are on the low-risk register from which returning travellers need not quarantine – and, in practice, the only feasible destinations are Gibraltar, Iceland and Portugal.

Travel industry bosses have cited data on coronavirus infection rates and vaccination programmes to demand that many more nations – as well as individual islands – should be rated “green”.

Malta, the Balearic Islands of Spain and a sprinkling of Greek islands are prime candidates for inclusion.

Today at 5pm, before the green list review tomorrow, I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live from Gibraltar about the upcoming traffic light changes – from which might make the green list to top tips about planning a summer holiday escape.

