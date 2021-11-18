An update to the UK’s travel rules is expected later today, with both industry figures and holidaymakers waiting to see if any countries could be added to the red list.

At the last travel update on 28 October, the Department for Transport announced that it would empty the red list - which requires long and expensive hotel quarantine for incoming travellers from those countries - of its last seven destinations.

However, with surging Covid figures in several European countries, there are still fears for winter holidays and city breaks.

The government have not confirmed a time for today’s update, but it is expected late afternoon, with many predicting no major changes to the rules.

So are you safe to book a winter holiday, and is there a chance more countries could be added to the list at the next update?

