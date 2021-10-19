We are slowly heading into the travel territory we were familiar with before the pandemic began - but despite the easing of restrictions, there is still plenty of rules and red tape to decipher.

Now the red list has been drastically reduced, the question becomes: what do individual destination restrictions look like?

The seven nations still on the red list are Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, leaving Britons who have connections to those countries wondering when travel rules may be eased.

In even bigger news, on 15 October, the White House confirmed that fully vaccinated foreign nationals, including Britons, will be able to visit the US from 8 November.

And then there is the news of certain countries enforcing an “expiry date” on travellers’ vaccine status.

Earlier this summer, Croatia and Austria both announced that they would be admitting foreign tourists - but that vaccine status would have an expiry date.

With no booster jabs confirmed for those in the UK under 50 and without underlying health conditions, this could be a real problem for travellers.

The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your burning questions in an ‘ask me anything’ event today (19 October). He will be answering live in the comments below this article between 1pm and 2pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1-2pm, as he tackles as many questions as he can within an hour.