This week the travel correspondent of The Independent has ventured north to eastern Scotland, and was pleased to take up his usual seat at the Central Bar in St Andrew’s.

But he paused between sips of a single malt to answer multiple questions from readers baffled by the rapidly changing rules on travel.

This is the compilation of the key questions and answers.

Spain’s new rules

This is by far the biggest question of the day. The context: from today, 2 July, unvaccinated travellers from the UK to Spain must have a negative Covid test. Spain’s tourism ministry specifies that antigen (lateral flow) tests are unacceptable, but some other sources suggest they are.

Also, the same source says “the diagnostic certificate must [be] issued within 48 hours of arrival into Spain,” and the Foreign Office confirms the time constraint is “documentation issued within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain”.

Previously I had concluded that the test had to be taken within that 48-hour window. The qualification that only the certificate had to be issued in the 48 hours appears to give a bit of wriggle room – but then raises the risk that the test result could come through too soon.

Suppose you have a 12 noon flight on Monday. The test result needs to be issued some time after 12 noon on Saturday. You could take a test at 12 noon on Friday – and, if the certificate is issued at, say, 11am on Saturday, it would be wasted.

The Independent is urgently seeking clarification, but meanwhile our advice is to err on the side of caution: take a NAAT (PCR or Lamp) test at the start of the 48-hour spell.

Q: Can you please confirm that children under 12 are definitely exempt from PCR tests to Mallorca? Also can you advise what would happen if flights are delayed and the 48-hour rule is breached.

Paul Savo

A: “Children under 12 years old are exempt from the requirement to present a negative PCR or vaccination certificate when travelling with an adult” – Spanish tourism ministry.

I imagine that if you have a test that is clearly within the 48 hour window and things go wrong through no fault of your own, that would be allowed.

Q: We are flying to Mallorca on Saturday ,returning 13 July - do you think it will stay green until then with the numbers going up? Is there any chance it could turn red?

“K from Belfast”

A: Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands are on the green watchlist, which means that quarantine can be re-imposed at any time.

The Covid numbers aren’t looking great. It certainly won’t turn red, but it might go amber – though I reckon you will get two or three days warning to get out of there.

Q: We are currently in Majorca until 9 July. What are the entry requirements back to England?

Sharon 64

A: 1 Find a cheap and swift lateral flow test in advance of flying home. You can take it on 6/7/8 July.

2Book a PCR test for after your arrival in the UK (to be taken 9/10/11 July).

3 Complete the passenger locator form for the UK. Which is an infernally complicated document.

Q: What do you think will be the UK government stance on the changes to the isolation on return from amber destinations for 12-17 year olds? Daily testing?“

Menorca Fan”

A: Unfortunately the regime in the UK is so far from a rational risk-based assessment, that I can make no useful predictions at all about what may be decided.

Q: Planning to return from Spain on 30 August. Me and my husband are both double jabbed. If it’s still on amber will my 15-year-old and 11-year-old have to isolate ?

Joanne S

A: We are talking eight weeks from now, and I do not believe that Spain will be on the amber list by then. If I am wrong, they may have to quarantine – but there may be an easier testing regime in place instead.

Testing, testing

Q: With regards to returning to the UK from Malta, is it best to book a rapid antigen test at the airport on the morning of departure? Is that accepted by UK officials? Or do we need to book PCR whilst In Malta before return?

Danielle 87

A: It goes like this. Take your cheap and swift lateral flow test in advance (eg at a local pharmacy). Flying Saturday? You can take it on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. But you must also book a PCR test for after your arrival, and only then complete the passenger locator form for the UK.

Q: Do you think PCR testing centres in the UK are going to be able to cope with demand this summer? My son will have to have a PCR test if we are able to travel to Spain in August, but am really concerned testing clinics will be overwhelmed and unable to turn tests around fast enough.

“Josie 1970”

A: I do not believe that a PCR test for Spain – or many other leading destinations – will still be required in August. But if travel restarts at scale and the UK’s requirement for a PCR test after arrival even from a green-list country prevails, the system would become unmanageable.

I imagine (and trust) that the government has thought this one through and will reduce testing requirements as the green list expands.

Vaccination and certification

Q: My mother-in-law has had two doses of the Chinese vaccine in Turkey. Will this be recognised by the UK in terms of being allowed into this country as a fully vaccinated adult/

Lisa S

A: We’re a long way from any such decision – with no indication when any allowance will be given for any vaccination whatsoever, including those made in the UK.

I imagine the UK and European Medicines Agency are looking at the data on Chinese vaccines and that will inform their decision on efficacy.

For as long as Turkey remains on the red list, though, it is a moot point: your mother-in-law would need to go into hotel quarantine, including two PCR tests, with no concession for those who have been jabbed.

Malta

Q: Going to Malta next week. Is it correct that the NHS App can be used as proof of vaccination instead of the NHS letter they were originally asking for?

Mike S

A: As The Independent revealed, Malta has made a U-turn and the NHS App is now just fine.

France

Q: I need to travel to France this month. But seeing as I have only had one vaccine and do not have one of the “compelling reasons” from their short list, how can I get in to the country? I am prepared to take tests and quarantine, just need to get there.

Storrie L

A: The list of compelling reasons allowed from non-French citizens travelling from the UK is fairly slim. It includes being a returning resident; a spouse or child of a French citizen; students enrolled in France; or being in transit for less than 24 hours in an international zone.

To overcome this, the answer could be to travel via Spain (which itself requires testing, as described above). I am unable to find out how long you would need to wait there, but the French Consulate in London should advise.

In any event I expect France will open up more by the end of this month – and, as things stand, be a green list candidate on 15 July, when the next traffic light review takes place.

Q: What do you think the chances are of France either banning all UK tourists or imposing a a mandatory quarantine for everyone (including double jabbed) before the end of this month? Due to travel in three weeks. Thank you.

Hana 2015

A: Very low. I think it is more likely that France will ease its requirements for vaccinated travellers still further, and that the UK will dispense with amber status for arrivals from France.

Traffic light changes

Q: We are planning a trip to Mallorca on Saturday. Early news this morning shows Covid-19 rising significantly. It was only on the green list on Wednesday.

Is it risky to travel as it might turn amber during our five days there? My wife has a job in which she can’t work from home so quarantine will be an issue.

ISC

A: As mentioned, numbers are going up in the Balearics and a return to amber cannot be ruled out. I expect a few days’ grace will be given so I would take the chance.

Q: I am due to travel to Tenerife on 30 July for a week. When I return I am required to self isolate and have a tests booked at the required intervals.

However, after I land at East Midlands airport I am only in the country for around 14 hours before flying from Manchester to Ibiza for seven nights. Will I need to show proof of a test booked at two days even though I will not be in the country? Can I claim to be transiting landside and travel straight from East Midlands to Manchester and just have a COVID test booked for when I return from Ibiza?

Kristian H

A: We’re looking four weeks ahead so rules may change. You can probably claim to be in transit initially and avoid the testing requirement. But why don’t you just fly direct (or via Madrid) from Tenerife to Ibiza?

At the end of your second trip, if mainland Spain is still on the amber list, you will have to declare that you were there within the past 10 days.

In your position I would extend my stay by three extra days in Ibiza and cleanse the amber status.

Q: What are the chance the Canaries will go green on 15 July or at the very least the amber quarantine will be lifted for double vaxxed people from 26 July?

Glen H

A: Canaries going green next time? Less than 50 per cent, I’m afraid. I am not sure of the source of the leak about double vaccinated people being allowed to swerve quarantine from 26 July, and so it is difficult to assess whether it is a real possibility or political kite-flying/wishful thinking.

Certificates and all that

Q: Re the new European Digital Travel Pass. We are in France waiting to obtain French residency, this morning we had our second Covid vaccination. Within minutes while waiting in the recovery hall we were handed the brand new printed European Digital Travel Pass.

We need to travel back to the UK a few times soon having already experienced the 10-day quarantine once (no complaints from us though with an excellent test supplier). As we now only need to be in the UK for a day or so each time the current quarantine is a bit cumbersome.

Is it possible the EU Travel Pass will allow us to skip quarantine in the near future or do we have to wait until it is dropped completely for all those fully vaccinated?

Jamie 9

A: In the spirit of Brexit, the UK government has vowed that it will not allow foreigners who have been vaccinated to swerve quarantine initially – only UK residents. That would appear to exclude you. However that may change once we know a little bit more about the scheme.

The wanton destruction of the UK inbound tourism industry appears to be high on the government’s agenda – I’m not sure that they have thought things through.

Q: When do you think the EU will accept the NHS App as a ‘valid’ COVID-19 vaccination certificate?

Oba

A: At present every country is deciding for itself, because all EU nations are sovereign. Some are accepting the NHS App as proof of vaccination, and I expect this to become more widespread. At some stage the NHS App may be integrated with the EU Digital Covid pass.

Q: What is the official reason NHS Covid tests aren’t valid for proof when traveling?

“DubaiHopeful”

A: I’m not sure quite what you mean – they are valid for a number of overseas destinations. But jabs confer no privileges whatsoever when coming back into the UK, presumably because the government does not want to make life easy for anybody who chooses to go abroad.

I am sure ministers would say that there is still a possibility that someone has been who has been double jabbed will be able to spread coronavirus and that’s why they haven’t given any lenience. “It’s all in the science,” is their standard response.

Red list matters

Q: I live in Zambia (UK passport) but am desperate to get to see my parents in France in September and then my siblings in UK. I’m double vaccinated. Do you think there is a chance I can get into France, stay two weeks quarantining, then get into UK without the unaffordable hotel quarantine?

Suzi Zam

A: As soon as you spend 10 full days in a location that is not red listed, your red status is conveniently disposed of.

Q: My husband currently works in the UAE, and we (plus two children under 12) haven’t seen him since January. Do you think there is any chance UAE could be moved to amber in the next travel review? or do you think there may be in any exceptions for family reunions?

Seema 78

A: Sadly I see no likelihood that the UAE will be moved to the amber list any time soon – by which I mean this year. It is there because it is a global hub. However the presence of Malta on the green list makes a perfect midway point for people who want to launder their red status. Spend 10 full days on the Mediterranean island and your husband can enter the UK without quarantine. Or go and meet him in Malta – the fact that you will be mingling with someone from a red list country will not affect your status. Which perhaps shows how silly the rules are.

Q: In Wednesday’s webinar, Tim White wasn’t confident about UAE moving to amber based on case figures. But given that there’s a new health secretary, and that Dubai has high vaccination rates and excellent infrastructure, do you think it might move to amber in July. That would be particularly favourable given the suggestion that amber list travel restrictions will relax for the double-jabbed?

Dubai Hopeful

A: As mentioned above, I am afraid that Dubai and the rest of the UAE being on the red list is advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre acted upon by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps.

In April he said: ““We are not restricting UAE because of levels of coronavirus in the UAE.

“The specific issue in the UAE is one of transit. It’s because they are a major transit hub.

“The Joint Biosecurity Centre can work wonders studying all this detail, but eventually you get to the point where they are having to make too many assumptions about where people are travelling to/from.

“And that is specific issue we have with the UAE as opposed to prevalence or some other reason.”

As you know, Dubai airport is the world’s biggest hub for transit passengers. And that won’t change any time soon.

Greece

Q: After Tui cancelled our Skiathos holiday twice (perfectly understandable), they offered us a 20 per cent discount so we switched to Rhodes and booked on 13 June a 10-night package to departing 7 July because we found a beautiful five-star hotel, the Lindos Mare, in our favourite part of the island.

The next day, just under a week before we were due to fly, we were told our hotel had been switched to another area.

We have been offered a refund but this does not take into account all the arrangements made for elderly relatives, the costs involved with travel preparation and general unnecessary stress.

Should Tui honour our holiday once the holiday opens?

Eila

A: Sadly from your point of view, to operators are perfectly entitled to switch hotels at their discretion. Usually the holiday company says it’s just as good, but the holidaymaker says it’s not. I don’t know that you could start a legal claim, and I’m sorry to say that in your position I would just take the refund.

Q: What is the likelihood of Greece imposing quarantine for all, even the vaccinated, by 5 August? Am booked to island hop Santorini-Paros-Naxos-Mykonos and desperate to go.

Adults travelling are double vaccinated, with kids 11 and 14.

A: Very low likelihood of quarantine, high likelihood of testing, especially for the older child.

Madeira

Q: Looks to me like the Foreign Office travel advice for Madeira is incorrect for 12 year olds. It states “children up to, and including, the age of 12” are exempt from completing a passenger locator form and PCR test. Not according to the actual Madeiran passenger locator form which clearly states “children up to the age of 12” and is backed up by visitmadeira.com, Funchal Airport website plus others!

Lots of very annoyed families could be pitching up in Funchal in the not too distant future. Wondered if you could check it out?

Anna C

A: A destination’s officially published rule always takes precedence over Foreign Office advice. Madeira says: “Children are exempt from testing in childhood and pre-adolescence,” ie up to 12. But go ahead and fill in the passenger locator form. It’s free and (relatively) easy.

Jet2

Q: Media are saying it may be possible to return to the UK from amber countries without the need to isolate on return. The likes of Jet 2 are currently not flying to amber countries. Do you think they’ll resume the routes with this in place?

Menorca fan

A: Britain’s second-largest holiday company has played a pretty shrewd game. In April, when it judged (correctly) that the reopening of international travel would initially be a complete shambles, Jet2 cancelled everything until late June. It has now cancelled all but a handful of departures (to Malta, Madeira and Spain’s Balearic islands: Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca) until 19 July at the earliest.

In a statement this afternoon, Jet2 said: “We are expecting the next UK government review of its ‘traffic light’ status of overseas destinations to be on or around 15 July. As a result of that, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to all ‘amber list’ destinations up to and including 18 July 2021.”

The following day, 19 July, is expected to be the day for many Covid restrictions in England to be swept away.

The statement said: “We expect the same approach to international travel. If we are to use the term ‘Freedom Day,’ then people must have the freedom to travel to safe destinations overseas.”

Ireland

Q: Is there any way to find out how unvaccinated children are to be treated with regard to quarantine in the Republic of Ireland? If all goes to plan unvaccinated should not have to quarantine after the 19/7 but I suspect they will keep the 5 day quarantine for vaccinated people from Britain. But nowhere can I find how long unvaccinated children will be quarantined for. Any advice appreciated.

Sarey

A: I expect announcements from Dublin in the next few days about how the reopening of international travel will be managed. It may be that there are the owner of rules for people coming from Great Britain than from the European Union because of the extremely high coronavirus rates in the UK. The Independent will let you know as soon as we hear anything.

Channel Islands

Q: Will you be travelling to Guernsey soon to report on the new relaxed rules?

Callum

A: I love Guernsey: it was the first “overseas” destination I went to, not counting the Isle of Wight. It’s not on my radar right now but I will be back soon.