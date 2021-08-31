As the summer draws to a close and fully vaccinated travel starts to become easier, another question is starting to emerge: what next?

The travel traffic light system remains as complex and confusing as ever, with the rules changing every few weeks for those wishing to go abroad, as well as those hoping to travel into the UK. There’s no escaping the bleak fact that the pandemic has decimated the travel industry over the past year and a half - but what does the future hold?

During The Independent’s next virtual travel event, renowned travel expert Simon Calder is hosting a panel discussion on what comes next - and whether the future is as bright as we’ve all been hoping for.

Simon will be joined by two experts who know only too well the impact that restrictions have had on travel, both domestically and further afield. Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall, Malcolm Bell, and Chief Executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, Julia Lo Bue-Said, will be on hand to discuss the future of staycations, as well as sharing tips for planning a holiday abroad. Can we ever expect any sense of normality to return when it comes to booking a break away?

Join Simon, Malcolm and Julia on Wednesday 8 September from 6.30-7.30pm to find out. Click the link below to sign up for this completely free Zoom event from The Independent.

Sign up to The Independent’s free virtual travel event