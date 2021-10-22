Next week is when the next travel update is expected from the government and it is still unclear exactly what they are likely to announce.

The update comes towards the end of the half term break for many meaning any further relaxing of restrictions would come too little too late.

However, with the rate of Covid infections rising in the UK it is unlikely any relaxing will feature as a part of the government’s update.

It comes as just yesterday the high Covid infection rates in the UK triggered a travel ban by Morocco. Direct flights between the two countries will be suspended from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The Foreign Office is telling travellers: “The Moroccan government has announced the suspension for an unspecified period of direct flights between Morocco and the UK (and Germany and the Netherlands) with effect from midnight 20 October.”

Flights via third countries such as France and Spain are operating as normal, allowing British travellers to return.

The concern that other countries could start banning the UK, like Morocco, means the focus for travellers has moved away from our own red list and onto the situation elsewhere.

But what does this mean for any of us hoping to go abroad in coming weeks and months?

What is the latest on the vaccination rules and which countries are likely to be the safest bet in terms of booking ahead without the fear of the trip being cancelled?

The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your burning questions in an ‘ask me anything’ event today (22 October). He will be answering live in the comments below this article between 1pm and 2pm.

Then join us live on this page from 1-2pm, as he tackles as many questions as he can within an hour.