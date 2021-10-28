The next travel update is expected from the government later today, with speculation rife that all countries on the red list could be removed, no longer requiring expensive hotel quarantine for arrivals to the UK.

England has no plans to abolish its “red list” of high-risk countries for Covid, which requires travellers to quarantine in hotels on arrival, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson said: “The Covid-O committee meets to discuss things like travel in relation to Covid on a regular basis.

“There are no plans to remove hotel quarantine in the way that’s been reported. And likewise on scrapping the red list, as has been reported as well.”

However, they did not rule out the possibility that the final seven countries on the list will be removed when transport secretary Grant Shapps unveils the latest update on travel restrictions later today.

The latest announcement, whatever it may bring, will likely leave travellers with plenty of questions about future holiday plans.

Following the update, The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your burning questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event tomorrow (29 October). He will be answering live in the comments below this article between 1pm and 2pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1-2pm on 29 October, as he tackles as many questions as he can within an hour.