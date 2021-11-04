After the latest travel update, earlier this week all countries were officially removed from the red list, no longer requiring expensive hotel quarantine for arrivals to the UK.

From 1 November, the final seven Latin American countries that had been languishing on red - Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela - moved onto the Rest of World list with lighter travel restrictions to match.

However, the government has no plans to abolish the concept of the “red list” of high-risk countries for Covid entirely.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence.”

The data will continue to be reviewed by the Department for Transport every three weeks, with any nation deemed too dangerous at risk of being kicked back onto the red list.

So what does this mean for your future holiday plans? Can you book with confidence now, or should you still be wary?

The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your burning questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event later today (4 November). He will be answering live in the comments below this article between 4pm and 5pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4-5pm today as he tackles as many questions as he can within an hour.