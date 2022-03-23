Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions ahead of Easter holidays
What stands between you and a dream trip this Easter? The Independent’s travel expert is on hand to answer your queries about the latest restrictions
The days are longer, the sun shines brighter - it’s officially springtime. And that means Easter holidays are just around the corner.
The last few weeks have seen a slew of countries announce that they are opening back up to the world, either throwing open their doors to tourists for the first time in nigh-on two years, or relaxing Covid-related restrictions for travellers.
April will see even more destinations throw out the rule book, with Malaysia and South Korea finally allowing entry for international visitors, while Canada is dropping testing for fully vaccinated arrivals.
So does all this mean frictionless travel this Easter? And what pitfalls should you look out for?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event this Thursday, 24 March, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Then join us live on this page on Thursday from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.
