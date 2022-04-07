It should have been a joyful week for the travel industry – the coinciding of the Easter holidays with the lifting of entry restrictions across many countries saw demand soar, with families excitedly set to jet off abroad for the first time in a long time.

Instead, the headlines have been dominated by “travel chaos”, as everyone from airports to airlines to ferry ports buckled under the strain of increased passenger numbers.

Hours-long queues reported at airport security; BA and easyJet cancelling hundreds of flights: staff shortages are causing havoc across the industry.

So what does all this mean for your travel plans? Are more flight cancellations inevitable? And what are your rights if an airline leaves you high and dry?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an 'Ask me anything' event tomorrow, Friday 8 April, between 1-2pm.

