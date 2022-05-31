It’s already been quite the week for travellers attempting to get away on half-term holidays.

Over the last few days, chaotic scenes have been reported at airports across the UK and Ireland, plus Amsterdam, where Schiphol airport saw numerous passengers miss flights while waiting in line for security.

Airlines have also been struggling under the pressure of increased demand, with easyJet forced to preemptively axe 240 flights this week while Tui grapples with last-minute cancellations.

But why is the aviation industry finding it so challenging to scale back up as travellers return en masse? And what should you do if your flight’s been cancelled?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand later today, Tuesday 31 May, to answer all your questions in an 'Ask me anything' event, between 4-5pm.

