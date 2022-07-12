In an unprecedented move, Heathrow airport has told airlines to stop selling flights for this summer.

The aviation hub this morning announced a daily cap on passenger numbers until 11 September, saying that the airport could handle no more than 100,000 travellers each day.

The upshot is that carriers will have to suspend sales on seats as yet unsold - and that more flight cancellations are likely on the way.

So what does all this mean for your holiday? And will your flight be affected?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand this afternoon, Tuesday 12 July, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.