Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Easter holidays are almost upon us, and for thousands of British families that means heading off on a well-deserved break.

Domestic travellers will be relieved to note that planned UK rail strikes have been called off – although engineering works could still scupper the best-laid plans.

Those heading further afield could face further disruption due to French air traffic control strikes, which have already resulted in the cancellation of 50 British Airways flights, while a 10-day walkout by Heathrow airport security staff is due to kick off on 31 March.

How likely is it that your travel plans will be impacted by any of the above? The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready and raring to answer all your questions on this and more this afternoon.

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm GMT, on Thursday 30 March, to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.