As the Omicron wave continues but data suggests it’s resulting in fewer hospitalisations and deaths than previous coronavirus variants, various countries are easing up on their travel restrictions and domestic Covid rules.

France, the Netherlands and Denmark are all relaxing certain guidance over the coming weeks; for example, an expert advisory panel told Denmark’s government last week: “There has been a decoupling between the trend that was applicable earlier in the epidemic, between increasing infection and increase in Covid hospitalisations,” prompting a roadmap for the lifting of restrictions in the country.

The change in domestic rules in certain nations - from mask-wearing to vaccine passports - could make for a dramatically different holiday experience, depending on when you visit in the coming months.

It comes ahead of the UK’s own easing of restrictions for inbound travellers, which comes into effect on 11 February.

So what do all these constant changes mean for travel? Is it safe to book a holiday? Could testing suddenly return with a new variant? And have we really seen the last of the red list?

