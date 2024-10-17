Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Since Eurostar bounced back after the pandemic, fares for trains from London to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam have generally been very high.

For next weekend, 25-27 October, for example, the cheapest standard return fare from London to Paris is £318.

EasyJet will fly travellers from Luton airport to the French capital on the same dates for less than half as much: £158 return. Air links between London and Paris have expanded since Covid travel restrictions were lifted, with dozens of flights between the two cities.

In a bid to fill trains without “cannibalising” existing customers, Eurostar has brought back a concept from 2016-17: heavily discounted “Snap” tickets. It comes with strings attached:

Passengers choose the day of travel – but learn only 48 hours before departure which exact train they are booked on.

Day trips are impossible, because the inbound train could be earlier than the outbound arrival.

Groups of travellers may find they are split up.

An added restriction: the Snap booking must be made between one and 14 days before departure, limiting the appeal for travellers who like to plan more than two weeks ahead.

Previously, passengers using Snap could choose between morning and afternoon/evening departures, and pay as little as £19 one way. The new version requires flexibility to travel as early as 5.40am and as late as 8.40pm. The lowest fare The Independent has found is £40.

Eurostar says savings are “up to 50 per cent off the price of a standard ticket when booked a week before departure”.

In fact, on the dates tested by The Independent, the Snap fare is £130 – a saving of 59 per cent on the lowest standard fare.

Unlike the 2016 edition of Snap, the scheme extends to Amsterdam – but only on the outward leg. Coming back from the Dutch capital currently requires a change of train in Brussels.

François Le Doze, chief commercial officer at Eurostar, said: “Snap has been a customer favourite, and we’re thrilled to bring it back year-round, offering a smart solution for travellers who can be flexible with their schedules.

“It’s a smart way to travel, ensuring no seat goes unused – a win for our customers, a win for Eurostar, and a win for the planet.”