Is it safe to travel to South Korea during wildfires which have killed 27?

As wildfires in South Korea scorch thousands of acres across its south-east, concerns have been raised over the safety of tourists planning to visit the country.

Fires that began burning in Uiseong county have now been burning for nearly a week in the biggest single forest fire in South Korea’s history.

According to the government's disaster response centre, more than 88,488 acres of land have been burnt in the fire-hit areas since Friday (21 March).

At least 27 people have been confirmed dead, including the pilot of a firefighting helicopter, in what authorities are calling the country’s worst fire disaster on record.

More than 27,000 people have been evacuated from cities and towns including Andong, Uiseong, Sancheong and Ulsan with several emergency shelters set up in schools and gyms.

Infrastructure including airports – Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport – are largely functioning as normal, while the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is not advising against travel to the country. But is it safe to go, and what are your rights if you have a trip booked? Here’s what we know so far.

What is happening in South Korea and where are the wildfires?

On Wednesday (26 March), wildfires that originated in Uiseong moved rapidly eastward, carried by gusty winds to the coast.

According to Won Myung-soo, director of satellite imagery analysis for the National Forestry Service, the blaze reached the coastal county of Yeongdeok, 32 miles away, in just 12 hours.

Stocks of aviation fuel have been released by the military to aid more than 120 firefighting helicopters fighting the flames in three mountainous regions.

Officials suspect human error, such as sparks during welding work, is behind the fires that began last Friday.

A report by the Climate Central group found that high temperatures and dry conditions in the region had turned “dry landscapes into dangerous fire fuel”.

South Korea has relocated 15 national treasures and cultural artefacts, including wooden printing blocks and Buddha paintings, from major temples in the North Gyeongsang province to safer locations.

Hundreds of structures, including houses, factories and a Buddhist temple, are reported to have already been destroyed in the fires.

What is the latest Foreign Office travel advice?

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned travellers about ongoing wildfires in the south-eastern part of South Korea.

It said: “Forest fires are ongoing in the south-eastern part of South Korea. Some evacuation orders and road closures have been imposed. You should pay close attention to warnings from local authorities and follow any safety instructions that they issue.”

Travellers are advised that Korean-language emergency alerts will be automatically sent to their phones with English-language translations accessible on the National Disaster and Safety Portal and in the Emergency Ready App.

“You can track the location and progress of fires through the Korea Forest Service website in English and Korean. Contact the South Korean authorities by calling 119 if you need emergency assistance,” added the FCDO.

Separately, the Foreign Office warns of elevated political tensions across the country, with large demonstrations likely following President Yoon’s impeachment and arrest.

“Protests are particularly likely in the areas around Gwanghwamun and the Constitutional Court (Anguk), and could also occur in various parts of Seoul at different times, including in the areas around the Seoul Western District Court (Gongdeok) and the National Assembly (Yeouido),” advice states.

What does the South Korean government say?

South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo called the wildfires “unprecedented” yesterday (26 March) and said the crisis was “rewriting the record books for the worst wildfires in our nation's history”.

"Damages are snowballing," Mr Han said. "There are concerns that we'll have wildfire damages that we've never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities to put out the wildfires in the rest of this week."

At a government response meeting today, he said: "We are nationally in a critical situation with numerous casualties because of the unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires."

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

Since the Foreign Office has not issued a warning against travel due to the wildfires, there will be no special circumstances allowing for a full refund on cancelled trips.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

The terms for cancelling your trip depend on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you wish to postpone. Some travel insurance policies will include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination – speak to your insurer to find out your rights.

