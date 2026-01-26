Southwest Airlines is ending its open seating policy — here’s what to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the end of an era for Southwest Airlines passengers on Tuesday, with assigned seating replacing the free-for-all boarding system that has existed since the airline’s formation over 50 years ago.

At the same time, four new fare bundles will launch, and there are fewer options for plus-sized passengers, which could make travel more expensive.

Before, they could request a free extra seat when they arrived at the airport or pre-book one and apply for a refund afterwards.

Now, only the latter pathway is open to them.

open image in gallery Southwest Airlines is ending the free-for-all boarding system that has existed for over 50 years ( Southwest Airlines )

The Dallas-based airline, which serves over 100 destinations, has been refurbishing its all-737 fleet since May 2025 in preparation for the new cabin experience, which now includes extra legroom seats.

The fare tiers — Basic, Choice, Choice Preferred and Choice Extra — also include variations for baggage allowance and wi-fi. The most expensive fare option might typically be double the price of the cheapest, though route, demand, date of travel, and booking date can all affect prices.

Here’s how they break down.

Choice Extra is the most expensive fare option, which includes an extra legroom seat within the front five rows of the cabin that has up to five extra inches of pitch, depending on the type of Boeing 737 used on the route. Choice Extra also comes with two free checked bags, priority lane boarding, a “premium drink” on select flights of 251 miles or more, and complimentary in-flight internet.

open image in gallery Southwest Airlines acknowledged that it has been losing customers to rival airlines because of its open seating policy ( Southwest Airlines )

Choice Preferred tickets come with standard legroom seats. However, they’re located further forward in the cabin and Choice Preferred passengers also get priority lane boarding.

A Choice ticket holder can select a standard seat toward the back of the plane during the booking process, and if the passenger has to cancel their flight, they get credit towards another one that’s valid for 12 months.

The cheapest fare is Basic. Passengers opting for this one will have a standard seat assigned during check-in, and they will receive flight credit valid for six months if their flight is cancelled.

Choice Preferred, Choice and Basic ticket holders all have to pay for checked luggage, a premium drink and internet access.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged that it has been losing customers to rival airlines because of its open seating policy.

It said in a statement: “The airline has been known for its unique open seating model for more than 50 years, but preferences have evolved with more customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred.

“[Our] research is clear and indicates that 80 per cent of Southwest customers, and 86 per cent of potential customers, prefer an assigned seat.

“When a customer elects to stop flying with Southwest and chooses a competitor, open seating is cited as the number one reason for the change. By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers.”