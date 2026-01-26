Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jetting from city to city in the U.S. is often an experience you need to recover from afterwards.

But pick the right seat, and you might just wish you could stay on the plane for another leg.

Here, we’ve rounded up eight of the best domestic airline seats flying across America, in the hope of making your next journey that bit more enjoyable.

Budget-conscious? We’ve got you covered. Our list includes three standout standard economy seats, where genuinely comfortable experiences can be enjoyed for as little as $120.

For a little more, there are extra-legroom economy upgrades that deliver real space, along with perks such as early boarding and complimentary drinks.

And if you’re happy to splash the cash, the two standard-setting business-class seats at the top of the domestic tree are both worthy of international long-haul, offering lie-flat beds, cinematic entertainment screens and chef-curated meals on flights between key U.S. cities.

Top basic economy seats

JetBlue Core Economy

open image in gallery JetBlue Core Economy is economy plus in all but name ( JetBlue )

Why it stands out: JetBlue Core Economy is the gold standard for coach-class seats. It offers a generous 32-34 inches of pitch (the distance between one seat and the same point on the seat in front — effectively legroom), versus the average of 30-31 inches on U.S. domestic flights, and 18 inches of width compared to an industry average of around 17 inches.

You’ll notice the difference the moment you sit down.

The cushioning is luxurious for economy and you can bend the headrests to form supports you can lean your head against while sleeping. A welcome detail. What’s more, there are seatback entertainment screens across the majority of the fleet — now a rarity in standard coach — and free wifi gate-to-gate without having to sign up to the carrier’s loyalty scheme.

Cost: JetBlue tends not to undercut rivals, but its prices are competitive, with transcontinental fares ranging from $180 to $350.

Which routes you find it on: JetBlue’s network includes New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Las Vegas, with the Airbus A321 and A220s being standout experiences.

Best for: Those who value space on a budget.

Good to know: Seat pitch does vary slightly by aircraft type. The older A320s are marginally tighter.

In a nutshell: Economy plus in all but name and a contender for best standard coach seat in the U.S.

Read more: Six US airports that are so good you’ll enjoy your layover

Alaska Airlines Main Cabin

open image in gallery Alaska Airlines’ main cabin seats feature eye-level seatback device holders ( Alaska Airlines )

Why it stands out: Alaska Airlines offers one of the most consistently comfortable coach experiences, with Recaro memory-foam seats (on its Airbus aircraft), USB-C charging, and a decent 31 inches of pitch.

In addition, non-alcoholic drinks are free, along with carry-on luggage.

There are no entertainment screens, but tablets and phones can be docked in eye-level seatback device holders.

Cost: Think reasonable rather than revelatory. Typical domestic fares range from $140 to $320 one-way.

Which routes you find it on: Alaska’s extensive West Coast-focused network, including from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles to destinations such as San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, New York and Florida.

The carrier’s mainline fleet is largely made up of 737s, but also includes Airbus A321s, A330s and Dreamliners.

Best for: Those who don’t care about flashy extras but do want a comfortable flight.

Good to know: Alaska does have an onboard wifi streaming service for docked devices, but it’ll cost you between $5 (for a monthly subscription) or a per-flight fee of between $8-$24.99. You’ll also have to pay for alcoholic drinks.

In a nutshell: Quietly excellent.

Read more: Seven remote luxury hotels in America — where wilderness meets five-star comfort

Southwest Airlines Economy

open image in gallery Southwest Airlines offers a reliably stress-free economy experience ( Stephen Keller/Southwest Airlines )

Why it stands out: There’s not much glamor flying with Southwest Airlines, but its economy experience is reliably comfortable and stress-free thanks to around 31-32 inches of seat pitch and perfectly serviceable padding.

There is also free onboard streaming to personal devices and complimentary messaging via apps such as iMessage and WhatsApp.

Cost: Southwest fares are regularly good value, typically ranging from $120 to $300, with most being more flexible than those offered by rivals.

Which routes you’ll find it on: Southwest has a vast network, serving over 100 destinations, with particularly dense route coverage across California, Texas, the Southwest and Florida. The fact that the entire fleet is made up of Boeing 737s removes much of the guesswork from the experience.

Best for: Families, and travelers who value space and flexibility over luxury.

Good to know: There are no seatback screens and you’ll need to pay for alcohol.

In a nutshell: Low in frills, high in comfort.

Read more: The enchanting Caribbean island Americans can visit without a passport

Top extra legroom economy seats

Delta Air Lines Comfort Plus

open image in gallery Delta’s Comfort Plus, pictured here on the A321neo, is a satisfyingly elevated economy experience ( Delta Air Lines )

Why it stands out: Delta Air Lines’ Comfort Plus is an upgrade that’s a noticeable step-up from standard economy, with pitch inches in the 34-36 zone (versus 30-31 in standard economy) and nicely upholstered seats that feel premium.

Passengers are allotted earlier boarding, dedicated overhead bin space, seats that are located towards the front of the cabin, and complimentary beer/wine/spirits on most flights.

Cost: With upgrade fees commonly landing between $40 and $150 one-way, Comfort plus is normally a good value option versus splashing out on domestic first class, which can cost up to $900.

Which routes you’ll find it on: Comfort plus is available across most of Delta’s domestic network, including headline routes such as New York-Los Angeles, New York-San Francisco and Seattle-Boston.

What’s more, while there are small variations in comfort and space, because it’s offered on a wide range of aircraft, including 737s, A320s and A321s, you can be fairly sure of availability.

Good to know: Comfort Plus isn not a substitute term for a genuine premium economy seat and is not in a separate cabin.

In a nutshell: A satisfyingly elevated economy experience.

Read more: Six of the warmest places in the US for a winter escape

United Airlines Economy Plus

open image in gallery United Airlines’ Economy Plus, pictured here on the A321neo, is a worthwhile legroom upgrade ( United Airlines )

Why it stands out: United Airlines Economy Plus is a straightforward legroom upgrade, but a genuinely worthwhile one, with pitch increased from typically 30-31 inches in standard economy to between 34 and 35 inches, depending on the aircraft type.

Additionally, Economy Plus often includes exit-row and bulkhead positions for even more space.

Cost: Upgrades are around $30 to $180 extra.

Which routes you’ll find it on: Availability is widespread, with the upgrade bookable on most of United’s domestic fleet and network, including hub-to-hub routes such as Newark-Los Angeles, San Francisco-Chicago and Denver-Seattle.

Best for: Taller travelers who care most about legroom.

Good to know: Economy Plus is not a separate cabin and comes with standard economy service. And unlike Delta’s Comfort plus, you’ll need to pay for alcohol.

In a nutshell: If you’re tall, your knees will thank you.

Read more: The 30 cheapest places for Americans to fly in 2026 revealed

Alaska Airlines Premium Class

open image in gallery Alaska Airlines Premium Class comes with several perks, from free alcohol to extra legroom ( Alaska Airlines )

Why it stands out: The main upgrade with Premium Class is space, with seat pitch increased from around 31 inches in the main cabin, to 35 inches.

Several other perks contribute to an experience worthy of the name: earlier boarding, seats at the front for a quicker exit, and complimentary alcoholic drinks and snacks.

It might not set your Instagram feed alight, but it’s an improvement that’s tangible.

Cost: Upgrade fees are typically from $30 to $120 one-way, which means going Premium Class for a mid-length journey represents excellent value compared to splurging out on first class.

Which routes you’ll find it on: It’s available across Alaska’s network, most commonly on the fleet workhorse: the Boeing 737.

Best for: Travelers on a two to five-hour flight who need a bit more pampering for a lot less money than first.

Good to know: Premium Class is still part of the economy cabin, with seat width and recline unchanged.

In a nutshell: One of the best upgrade options.

Read more: Major US airline to introduce premium economy cabin for the first time ever

Top business-class seats

JetBlue Mint

open image in gallery JetBlue Mint is a long-haul business-class experience on a single-aisle aircraft. Pictured here is the classic Mint seat to the left, and to the right, the supersized Mint Studio ( JetBlue )

Why it stands out: JetBlue’s Mint is the pinnacle of U.S. domestic business-class cabins, a long-haul premium seat that’s the benchmark all other pointy-end berths are measured against.

The regular Mint seat features direct aisle access, a fully lie-flat seat that converts to a six-foot-five-inch bed, a Tuft & Needle adaptive foam mattress, a memory foam pillow and a 17-inch screen.

There is also a dining experience, with gourmet menus, restaurant-level tableware and complimentary cocktails, wines and spirits.

There’s also a supersized version of Mint — Mint Studio, which occupies the front row of the aircraft. Here, legroom becomes irrelevant, as these are like mini apartments in the sky.

Cost: Prices vary, but expect to pay around $500 to $700 one-way, and well over $1,000 during peak travel times.

Which routes you’ll find it on: Mint is an elite Airbus A321 experience available only on select top-tier routes, such as New York City to Los Angeles and San Francisco. But availability is growing.

Best for: Travelers who deem regular domestic ‘first class’ substandard.

Good to know: Don’t feel too envious of the Mint Studio passengers. The “standard” Mint is still exceptional.

In a nutshell: The business-class trailblazer in the U.S.

Read more: JetBlue debuts its first-ever airport lounge at New York’s JFK airport

American Airlines Flagship Business

open image in gallery American Airlines A321 Flagship Suite is a world-class domestic seat ( American Airlines )

Why it stands out: The Flagship Suite business-class seat has been a true game-changer for American Airlines — a huge leap forward from the dated recliner-style first class.

It’s a dreamy experience, with an eye-opening list of features: a fully lie-flat suite, direct aisle access, chef-curated meals, complimentary cocktails, wines and spirits, and a cinematic entertainment screen.

And if you’re in the newest version, you’ll get a privacy door, too.

Cost: Fares typically begin at around $600 and go well into four figures during peak times.

Which routes will you find it on: American Airlines is currently operating a mixed fleet for the Flagship Suite. The privacy-door version is available on the latest A321XLR aircraft and is being retrofitted to the carrier’s A321Ts, which entered service with the older lie-flat suites in 2014.

At present, Flagship can be booked on key routes between New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, with a Boston to LA service inked in to start later in the year.

Best for: Travelers who can’t quite afford a private jet.

Good to know: Because this product is being rolled out in phases, which seat you get will depend on the aircraft.

In a nutshell: World-class domestic seat and arguably the strongest rival to Mint.

Read more: I tried out American Airlines’ new Dreamliner cabin — here’s why it’s a game-changer