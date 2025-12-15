The 30 cheapest places for Americans to fly in 2026 revealed (no matter where they are in the US)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Destinations in Florida, Spain, Portugal and Mexico have all been named among the 30 cheapest places for Americans to fly in 2026 as budget-conscious travelers plan their excursions for the new year.

The ranking, compiled by Dollar Flight Club, shows that even with financial resources stretched by the holiday season, horizons don’t need to be lowered if a vacation to a long-haul destination is a 2026 priority.

And for those interested in trips within the U.S., the ranking has them covered.

The flight-deal site drew up the 15 least-expensive international and domestic destinations after analyzing tens of thousands of data points, including last year’s airfares, historical pricing and current live deals.

And because Dollar Flight Club looked at prices from over 30 major and mid-sized U.S. airports from coast to coast, it means the lists are useful to travelers no matter where they live in the country.

open image in gallery The 30 cheapest places for Americans to fly in 2026 have been revealed, and destinations in Florida, Spain, Portugal and Mexico all feature ( Svitlana - stock.adobe.com )

It should be noted that where a destination comes in the ranking isn’t based just on headline fares, but on how many U.S. airports those fares are available from and how frequently and consistently they appear across seasons.

The less reliably low the fare, the lower down the ranking a destination appears.

The No.1 best-value international destination is San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador. Flights to the city from the U.S. average just $198.

The runner-up spot is taken by Madrid, Spain, with flights there from America averaging $438.

Dollar Flight Club placed Vancouver, Canada, third in the international list, with average flight prices from the U.S. of $248.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lisbon, Portugal (No.4/$491); Medellin, Colombia (No.5/$254); Guatemala City, Guatemala (No.6/$221); Mérida, Mexico (No.7/$218); Monterrey, Mexico (No.8/$221); Oaxaca, Mexico (No.9/$255); and León/Guanajuato, Mexico (No.10/$241).

open image in gallery The ranking for best-value domestic destinations is topped by Fort Lauderdale, Florida ( Earth Pixel LLC. - stock.adobe.com )

The rest of the top 15 comprises San José, Costa Rica (No.11/$239); Liberia (Guanacaste), Costa Rica (No.12/$239); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (No.13/$261); Calgary, Canada (No.14/$252); and Edmonton, Canada (No.15, $239).

The ranking for best-value domestic destinations is topped by Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with airfares to the city averaging just $95.

In second place is Orlando, Florida, with average flight prices of $105.

The next-best U.S. city for affordability is Chicago, Illinois, with average prices of $94.

open image in gallery Madrid is the cheapest destination in Europe for Americans when it comes to airfares ( Stockbym - stock.adobe.com )

Rounding out the top 10 are Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (No.4/$108); Dallas, Texas (No.5/$129); Charlotte, North Carolina (No.6/$92); Detroit, Michigan (No.7/$119); Knoxville, Tennessee (No.8/$104); Pensacola, Florida (No.9/$108); and Des Moines, Iowa (No.10/$110).

The rest of the list comprises Miami, Florida (No.11/$115); Orlando Sanford, Florida (No.12/$95); Phoenix, Arizona (No.13/$115); Denver, Colorado (No.14/$110); and Cleveland, Ohio (No.15/$110).

Can travelers expect to see the fares Dollar Flight Club lists if they look today? The site said: “Travelers who stay flexible with dates and departure airports can expect to see similar prices with regularity.”

Top 15 most reliably affordable domestic destinations

Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Average flight price — $95 Orlando, Florida — $105 Chicago, Illinois — $94 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $108 Dallas, Texas — $129 Charlotte, North Carolina — $92 Detroit, Michigan — $119 Knoxville, Tennessee — $104 Pensacola, Florida — $108 Des Moines, Iowa — $110 Miami, Florida — $115 Orlando Sanford, Florida — $95 Phoenix, Arizona — $115 Denver, Colorado — $110 Cleveland, Ohio — $110

Top 15 most reliably affordable international destinations