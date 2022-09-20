Spain finally drops all Covid travel restrictions

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain has dropped all of its Covid travel restrictions, meaning that visitors to the country are no longer required to present a Covid passport.

Until Tuesday, travellers over the age of 12 had to submit proof of one of the following: full vaccination; recovery from Covid; or a negative Covid test, either antigen or PCR.

The Spanish Ministry of Health posted the news on Twitter: “Remember. From today, 20 September, it will no longer be necessary to complete the health check form to travel to Spain or present the QR code of SpTH (Spain Travel Health) at the airport on arrival.”

It comes just days after it was reported the European nation would extend its restrictions until mid-November.

The news means that almost all European countries have now completely dropped all Covid travel restrictions.

The Dutch government announced on 17 September that it would be scrapping all Covid travel restrictions and requirements, leaving only Spain and Luxembourg with Covid-related restrictions to entry.

The UK axed all of its Covid-related rules for travellers in mid-March this year.

However, travel into a number of countries around the world still isn’t possible without proof of vaccination or a negative test.

These include Canada, where new arrivals to the country must submit their vaccination status and may be made to take a Covid test.

Elsewhere, tourists are still subject to onerous entry restrictions regardless of vaccination status, such as in Hong Kong, where all arrivals must go into hotel quarantine for three days, followed by four days of medical surveillance.

The news comes as US President Joe Biden declared the Covid pandemic to be over in CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.

Meanwhile, last week, the World Health Organisation announced that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight.”