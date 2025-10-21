Spanish holiday hotspot to issue new smoke-free beach rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Spanish holiday hotspot plans to ban smoking on its shores to avoid “contaminating the sand” with cigarette butts.

San Sebastian’s Donostia City Council intends to amend the municipal ordinance to stop smoking and “promote smoke-free spaces” on the municipality's beaches.

The council said: “The ordinance aims to establish a smoking ban on the municipality's beaches, allow dogs to access the beaches year-round under specific conditions of use, ensure respectful coexistence by regulating aspects related to hygiene, control, and safety, and promote responsible ownership and citizen co-responsibility in the care of public spaces.”

According to a study by the Spanish research foundation AZTI, cigarette butts represent between 30 and 50 per cent of the waste collected on the province of Gipuzkoa's beaches.

AZTI adds that each cigarette can contaminate between 500 and 1,000 litres of seawater.

The council aims to move towards “healthier, friendlier, quieter beaches that are respectful of the environment and animals”, controlling the current “exploitation” of its sands.

“This regulatory update responds to a clear social demand and seeks to improve coexistence, environmental quality, and collective well-being,” said Iñigo García, councillor for diversity, inclusion and the environment.

The proposed measure is supported by Law 7/2022 on waste and contaminated soil, which allows city councils to regulate tobacco use on beaches.

Beach access for dogs will also be regulated year-round, with the use of loudspeakers limited to guarantee “peace of mind” to all beachgoers.

The new proposal will allow dogs to access San Sebastian beaches during the summer between 9pm and midnight.

San Sebastian citizens can submit opinions on the proposal until 7 November.

The City Council has warned that failure to comply with the new rules will result in sanctions.

Garcia added: “We want our beaches to continue to be a symbol of environmental quality and well-being for all the people of San Sebastian, and this will only be possible with collective involvement.”

