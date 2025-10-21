Spanish holiday hotspot to issue new smoke-free beach rules
Access for dogs and the use of loudspeakers will also be regulated
A Spanish holiday hotspot plans to ban smoking on its shores to avoid “contaminating the sand” with cigarette butts.
San Sebastian’s Donostia City Council intends to amend the municipal ordinance to stop smoking and “promote smoke-free spaces” on the municipality's beaches.
The council said: “The ordinance aims to establish a smoking ban on the municipality's beaches, allow dogs to access the beaches year-round under specific conditions of use, ensure respectful coexistence by regulating aspects related to hygiene, control, and safety, and promote responsible ownership and citizen co-responsibility in the care of public spaces.”
According to a study by the Spanish research foundation AZTI, cigarette butts represent between 30 and 50 per cent of the waste collected on the province of Gipuzkoa's beaches.
AZTI adds that each cigarette can contaminate between 500 and 1,000 litres of seawater.
The council aims to move towards “healthier, friendlier, quieter beaches that are respectful of the environment and animals”, controlling the current “exploitation” of its sands.
“This regulatory update responds to a clear social demand and seeks to improve coexistence, environmental quality, and collective well-being,” said Iñigo García, councillor for diversity, inclusion and the environment.
The proposed measure is supported by Law 7/2022 on waste and contaminated soil, which allows city councils to regulate tobacco use on beaches.
Beach access for dogs will also be regulated year-round, with the use of loudspeakers limited to guarantee “peace of mind” to all beachgoers.
The new proposal will allow dogs to access San Sebastian beaches during the summer between 9pm and midnight.
San Sebastian citizens can submit opinions on the proposal until 7 November.
The City Council has warned that failure to comply with the new rules will result in sanctions.
Garcia added: “We want our beaches to continue to be a symbol of environmental quality and well-being for all the people of San Sebastian, and this will only be possible with collective involvement.”
