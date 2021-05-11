Spain axes testing requirement for British tourists from 20 May

British tourists will be able to enter Spain without a negative PCR test from next week, according to the tourism minister.

Reyes Maroto said that, thanks to the UK’s vaccine roll-out and declining infection rate, the testing requirement for entry would be abolished from 20 May.

International leisure travel from the UK is banned until 17 May – next Monday – from when only visits to a select handful of “green” countries is advised.

Spain is not on that list, although its Iberian neighbour Portugal is. Visiting an “amber” country such as Spain triggers 10 days of self-isolation and three negative Covid tests for those arriving back into the UK.

“It will allow the opening of the British market so they can come to Spain,” Reyes Maroto told reporters of the easing of the country’s restrictions.

It’s hoped the move will provide a boost for Spain’s flagging tourism industry. Ms Maroto said that Spain must bring its infection level down to encourage the UK to put the Mediterranean nation on the green list.

In 2019, more than 18 million Brits visited Spain. It is by far the top destination for UK holidaymakers.

“They (Britons) could come from 20 May onwards without a PCR if the incidence rates are below the range currently under review, which is around 50 cases per 100,000 people.

“We know what we have to do to allow British people to travel to Spain, which is to lower the cumulative incidence and keep on vaccinating,” Ms Maroto said.

