As of 1 February, holidaymakers planning to travel to Spain need to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 within a strict timeframe.

Following the European Union Commission’s recommendations, authorities in Spain announced that only vaccination records that show a final dose administered within the previous 270 days will be recognised.

It means that people who received their second jab more than nine months ago will need a booster shot in order to be permitted entry into the country.

However, Spain has also eased Covid rules on the ground this month, dropping a strict rule on mask-wearing outdoors from 9 February.

Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean hotspot annually in pre-pandemic years. However, coronavirus and the subsequent travel bans and restrictions has decimated the country’s tourism industry.

So can you book a Spanish getaway – and what are the current rules on travel? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are British holidaymakers allowed to travel to Spain?

The Alhambra Palace in Granada (Getty Images)

Yes - but only if fully vaccinated.

From 1 December, unvaccinated Britons have been banned from entering Spain, a measure announced in late November.

Previously, anyone with a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours could enter Spain for work or leisure purposes.

But travellers from the UK are now required to show proof of a full course of a Covid-19 vaccine, with the second dose administered at least 14 days before travel.

Non-resident travellers from the UK must be double-jabbed with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organisation in order to gain entry.

A valid, in-date NHS Covid Pass will suffice as proof of vaccination.

As stated above, only proof of the second dose having been administered within the previous 270 days will be recognised for entry.

This means that people who received their final jab more than nine months ago will need to get a booster shot to be counted as “fully” vaccinated to gain admittance to Spain.

All passengers must also complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and giving contact details.

Anyone who has not completed this form electronically via the Spain Travel Health website or app may submit it in paper format prior to boarding.

Certificates of recovery - a medical document certifying that you have recovered from Covid-19 within the six months prior to travel - are not currently accepted for arrivals from the UK.

Depending on which region you’re travelling to, you may need to show proof of vaccination to enter accommodation or local venues while in the country.

Are unvaccinated children allowed into Spain?

The aquamarine waters surrounding Majorca (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Only those under 12 years old at present.

Children aged 11 and under are exempt from the proof of vaccination requirement, but must still be accounted for in a Health Control Form filled in within the 48 hours before travel.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and above are not currently allowed into Spain - although there are signs that this might change in the not-too-distant future. Calls to relax the harsh policy are growing louder, with the president of the Fuerteventura Tourist Association, Antonio Hormiga, saying: “We are losing a lot of British tourism in the Canary Islands because the central government continues to fail to apply common sense.

“We need British tourists, we are not asking to lower our guard or stop applying the anti-Covid protocols, but we demand that the measures be applied consistently to be a safe destination and, at the same time, to save our economy.”

What are the UK rules when I return from Spain?

From 4am on 11 February, fully vaccinated travellers have no need to take a test on arrival to the UK. Unvaccinated people must present a negative test before departure and book a so-called “day two” PCR to be taken on the day they return or either of the following two days, and use the reference number to complete a passenger locator form (PLF). All arrivals must fill in a PLF ahead of travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia cathedral (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What restrictions are in place in Spain?

Restrictions vary from region to region in Spain.

The strict outdoor mask mandate has now been dropped.

However, at present, everyone over the age of six must wear a face mask in enclosed public spaces, on public transport and in crowded outdoor areas where it is not possible to socially distance.

Social distancing measures of 1.5m are also in place throughout the country.

Many sights and museums have limited capacity or now require visitors to book a time slot online in advance.

Some regions have their own restrictions, so you should check the rules for the region you are visiting before you travel - the Spanish tourist board’s Travel Safe website has an interactive map you can consult for regional rules.