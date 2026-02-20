Popular European destination proposes alcohol sale restrictions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular Croatian tourist destination is proposing to ban the sale of alcohol late at night in an effort to curb disorderly tourists.

While the city of Split attracts many visitors with its historical offerings and picturesque coast, many also flock there for its city centre bars and beachside clubs that have grown a lively nightlife culture.

Split’s mayor Tomislav Šuta told Croatian press on Thursday that it has submitted a proposal to amend the city’s Trade and Hospitality Act in order regulate alcohol sale hours.

"We are moving towards limiting nighttime work in accordance with the new law, with the aim of introducing order,” he said, according to Croatian outlet Net.hr.

“The City of Split will participate in the discussion and public consultation so that we can reach a decision that is important for our residents by consensus," the mayor added.

The ban would focus on certain areas of Split, targeting those with a high concentration of bars, clubs, and shops that stay open into the early hours of the morning and attract nightlife crowds.

"It is precisely here that situations arise that impair the safety and quality of life of tenants, added Mr Šuta.

He said that he has also not ruled out extending the ban to other areas of the city.

City councillors will vote on the proposal, which seeks to enforce a ban on alcohol sales in liquor shops from 8pm to 6am.

The ban would not extend to licensed venues such as clubs, bars and restaurants.

Croatian authorities have already tried to crack down on unruly behaviour from tourists.

In some city centres, including Split and Dubrovnik, you can get on-the-spot fines for behaviour seen as inappropriate, such as drinking alcohol or using drugs in public spaces and urinating or vomiting in public spaces.

Fines can also be given for sleeping in public spaces, walking through towns shirtless or in swimwear, wearing clothing that promotes drug use and climbing on monuments.

Large fines of up to €4,000 are reserved for public disturbances such as fighting, verbal abuse, drunken behaviour or insulting police officers.

Curfews on alcohol sales are not uncommon, with the European Commission stating that most EU member states limit the location of sales of alcoholic beverages, both on- and off-premises.

In Norway, you cannot buy alcohol in shops past 8pm during the week, past 6pm on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays.

Meanwhile, some countries are relaxing their own alcohol sale ban in an attempt to boost tourism and migration.

Saudi Arabia has started to allow wealthy foreign residents to buy alcohol, while Thailand has temporarily lifted a ban on alcohol sales in the afternoons as part of a six-month trial.

The Independent has contacted the Croatia Tourism Board and Split County Council for comment.

