Thailand finally eases afternoon alcohol ban – here’s what it means for tourists

Thailand on Tuesday finally lifted its five-decade ban on sale of alcohol during afternoon hours, just in time for the New Year holiday.

The new regulation to revoke the ban for a six-month trial period was published in the Royal Gazette by public health minister Pattana Promphat.

It will run as a 180-day trial until the end of May 2026, during which authorities will monitor road-traffic accidents, hospital admissions, and overall consumption before deciding whether to make the relaxation permanent.

Mr Pattana said the move was “appropriate to the present situation”, according to a statement in the Royal Gazette.

The Buddhist-majority country had banned the sale of alcohol before 11 am and between 2pm to 5pm. The 20th-century rule – that first originated in the 1970s amid military rule – was formalised in 2008 to prevent civil servants from drinking during the workday.

That changed after the country’s National Alcohol Policy and Alcoholic Beverage Control Committees proposed ending the restriction in November after years of demand and pressure from tourism and hospitality sectors.

A Thai customer lines up to pay money at a convenience store in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The decision was made to revoke the ban as a 180-day pilot to stimulate the economy.

The decision follows intense lobbying from the tourism and hospitality industry, which argued the afternoon restriction had become a major irritant for foreign visitors and hurt Thailand’s competitiveness against neighbours such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The 15-day public mandatory hearing process to gather opinions on the lifting of the ban has ended, deputy prime minister Sophon Zarun said on Tuesday, according to Bangkok Post.

However, not every shop can apply the new regulation, he said, acknowledging there had been widespread misunderstandings. Only registered establishments, including grocery stores, will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages between 2pm and 5pm, he said.

The relaxation means that the tourists and locals can now buy beer, wine and spirits from shops and supermarkets continuously from 11am until midnight every day, with no afternoon blackout.

Drinking on-site, in restaurants and bars, etc will be permitted until 1am, though sales must stop at midnight till 11am.

While reviewing the ban last month, the deputy prime minister said that there were concerns in the past that government employees would sneak out to drink during work hours but “it’s a different time now”.